Taylor Voss named director

of Strategic Relationships

Sangre de Cristo Hospice & Palliative Care named Taylor Voss as the director of Strategic Relationships. Voss will interact with community partners, cultivate long-term donor bases and establish new business relationships.

Voss, a Pueblo native, most recently worked for the Pueblo Triple Aim Corp. as the community engagement director. Also, he is a member of the Pueblo District 60 Board of Education, serves on the Pueblo Community College Advisory Council, the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo Project Foundation Board of Directors, Colorado State University-Pueblo Alumni Association Board of Directors and is a Rotary 43 member.

“My passion has always been having an impact in my community and making a difference in the lives of those around me,” said Voss. “Joining the incredible team at Sangre de Cristo Hospice & Palliative Care gives me the opportunity to fulfill that passion and to be a part of an organization that is truly doing meaningful work.”

Having received a Bachelor of Science/Bachelor of Arts in Business Management from the Hasan School of Business at CSU-Pueblo, Voss also was a graduate of the President’s Leadership Program, and later was recognized by the program for the 2017 Pay it Forward Award.

Job search

assistance available



The Pueblo Workforce Center offers numerous career and job assistance programs on a regular basis.

Walk-in assistance also is available at the center, 212 W. Third St. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday. Job listings are available at connectingcolorado.com.

Among the programs offered:

•Employment Solutions seminars that provide information on current job openings, resume writing and what could be keeping you from finding employment.

•The YouthWorks program assists eligible individuals ages 17 to 24 to complete their GED or high school diploma, find employment, go to college or get training.

•The Governor’s Summer Job Hunt Program is open to young people ages 14 through 24. Jobs are available for those 16 to 24. Volunteer opportunities exist for those under 16.

Contact the Workforce Center to speak with an employment specialist and sign up for the next Governor's Summer Job Hunt Orientation.