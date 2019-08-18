Fundraiser supported children living with rare, incurable skin disease.

Funds raised at Sunday’s Clippers for a Cause Barber Battle hosted by Steel City Barber & Styling supported local children living with epidermolysis bullosa or EB, a rare, incurable skin disease. Co-owner’s James Porterfield and Ruben Martinez got in contact with local businesses and barbers throughout Colorado and neighboring states to host the event at the Union Depot.

EB typically manifests itself during infancy or childhood and includes a group of conditions causing skin to blister from minor friction. In some cases, it can be life-threatening for infants with a severe form of the disease when blistering affects the infant’s ability to breathe or eat, according to Mayo Clinic.

“We picked that disease because I have had a child that lived with that condition,” Porterfield said. “I know firsthand the struggles and their needs.”

“They call them the ‘Butterfly Kids’ because their skin on the outside is so delicate,” Porterfield said. “That friction rubs off their skin. It becomes real painful.”

Donations were not given to organizations, but instead given directly to the families of two Pueblo children living with the disease to cater to the children’s specific needs such as special bedding, Porterfield said. “There’s two kids that are living here in Pueblo with that condition, so I’m going to help them directly with everything that we raise for this event.”

As part of the event, children were offered free “back-to-school-haircuts” and free backpacks offered by Melissa Alcon and the Brother/Sisterhood of Bikers. Several youth-related vendors lined up outside the Depot and Dave Feamster catered Little Caesar’s Pizza to the event. It was an “overall team effort” according to Porterfield.

“We just try to reach out to the community, local businesses and make a big give back,” Porterfield said.

The Clippers for a Cause Barber Battle is the first of its kind Steel City Barber & Styling has hosted and likely won’t be the last, according to Porterfield. “This is our first event and it’s looking like we want to do this every year,” he said. “So this will be our first annual Clippers for a Cause Barber Battle.”

Porterfield said he has already gotten suggestions to continue the event next year from barbers and vendors. “Some of our vendors, barbershops and salons who already are here helping now are like, ‘We want to do more next year, continue to grow this and do this every year.”

The group just might need a bigger venue next year. “As packed as it is right now, you know, we might be out there looking for a bigger venue,” Porterfield said. “It’s pretty chaotic in there.”

