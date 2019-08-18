A sign of the summer season for Arkansas Valley residents is the opening of farm stands selling fresh produce along Highway 50. Kim Hanagan of Hanagan Farms was the proprietor in charge at Mary’s, the stand run by the Hanagan Farms near Swink.



Hanagan said tomatoes, corn, watermelons, cantaloupes, pickling cucumbers, summer squash and sweet onions are available homegrown. Palisade peaches, not grown here but absolutely delicious, are at the stand, also.



“We usually open the second week of July, but due to the cool, wet spring we didn’t open until Aug. 3 this year. We are about 10 days behind,” said Hanagan.

The cantaloupes are a bit smaller this year so far, but very sweet. The beefsteak tomatoes at the stand looked to be good slicers.



“The peppers are just starting,” said Hanagan. “We’ll have more tomorrow.” It won’t be long before the smell of roasting peppers perfumes the air on Highway 50.



