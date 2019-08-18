In the ongoing battle against non-inflammable osteoarthritis and failing joints, the latest and most advanced weapon is now in place at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center.

Christened "Simon" in honor of its operator Dr. Matthew Simonich, the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery made a well-received appearance Monday before a conference room full of seniors interested in this latest development in partial and full knee replacements.

"This is a nice turnout," Simonich told the gallery. "It shows that you're investing in your own health and want to be informed of what's going to be taking place in the next few years."

St. Mary-Corwin is one of only 600 hospitals nationwide utilizing the Mako unit: a reflection of the local hospital's commitment to the latest innovations in orthopedic care through its renowned Joint Replacement Center.

Simonich, who has practiced at St. Mary-Corwin for more than 20 years, stressed that the robot, as advanced as it is, is merely an assistant in knee replacement procedures. The doctor is always in control of the robotic arm in the removal of diseased bone and cartilage.

What the robot does offer, however, is acute precision: a vital benefit in light of the fact that every patient's anatomy varies.

Mako generates a personalized surgical plan based on that unique anatomy. First, a computed tomography (CT) scan of the diseased knee joint is taken and uploaded into the Mako System software. A 3D model of the knee is created and superimposed over the actual knee, serving as the pre-planning foundation.

This process, Simonich told his guests, allows for a surgeon to virtually complete a surgical procedure within the computer before a single real-life incision or cut is made.

"It's allows us to get as close to perfect as we can," he said.

Once the robotic arm has locked in with guides, the surgeon guides it within planned boundaries defined in the pre-operative stage. Once the distressed bone and cartilage are removed, the implant is put in place by the surgeon.

Although the success rate for the robot-assisted procedure is extremely high, Simonich cautioned that knee replacement surgery is an elective procedure and as such, should be pursued only after other remedial efforts have failed to produce the desired result.

"It's a big operation," he said, explaining that in rare instances, complications such as infection and blood clots can arise.

Simonich also stressed the fact that each patient plays a key role in his or her recovery effort.

On the average, about 85 percent of knee replacement patients return home after a two-day hospital stay, with at least four months needed before the full result of the surgery is realized.

Along with joint replacement surgery, Simonich highlighted the array of non-surgical treatments available for those suffering from osteoarthritis.

At the low end of the spectrum are diet/weight loss and exercise/strength conditioning, followed by non-prescription medications like Tylenol, Advil and aspirin. Although narcotics can assist in pain relief, Simonich cautioned that doctors are nowadays reluctant to prescribe opioids, such as Vicodin, in light of the well-documented addiction issues that surround them.

And while the market is rife with nutritional supplements such as glucosamine, these are not regulated by the FDA. Nonetheless, users maintain they experience relief through the use of these over-the-counter supplements.

As far as injections, there are a host of options, including cortisone and viscosupplementation, which can last as long as nine months. These injections, however, can be expensive.

Equally as financially steep are plasma-rich platelet injections, which sees a patient's own platelets placed into injured tendons, ligaments, muscles and joints to accelerate healing. Not only is this option expensive, it might prove to be ineffective, especially for older patients.

In the near future, Simonich said robot-assisted surgery for hip replacement will be added to the roster of services at St. Mary-Corwin.

