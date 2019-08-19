DENVER – A former correctional officer of a Florence prison was sentenced Friday to serve three years of probation for having sexual contact with an inmate, and to register as a sex offender.

Emily Cooper was sentenced in Denver by Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer of the U.S. District Court for Colorado.

She pleaded guilty in May to a charge of abusive sexual contact, admitting she touched the inmate's private parts through his clothes on approximately 12 occasions in 2017.

Cooper, 37, worked at the Federal Correctional Institution, a medium-security facility.

Sentencing guidelines recommended a sentence in a range between 10-16 months.

The prosecutor, Aaron Teitelbaum of the U.S. Attorney's Office for Colorado, joined Cooper's attorney, Charles Elliott, of Denver, and a court officer who prepared a pre-sentence report for the judge, in recommending the probationary sentence. They cited, among other reasons, that she had no history of committing other crimes.

Her type of conduct "undermines the authority of prison officials with respect to their supervision of inmates," the prosecutor wrote in a statement to Brimmer.

"I'm sorry for my actions," she told Brimmer. "I let my coworkers down."

A former cook foreman at Supermax prison at Florence was sentenced two weeks ago to serve two years on probation for lying to investigators by denying she had been in a sexual relationship with an inmate.

Tammy Karasawa, 44, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Christine M. Arguello.

