The Arkansas Valley Fair hosted its annual Colorado Professional Cowboys Association rodeo Friday and Saturday at the fairgrounds in Rocky Ford.

The rough stock proved to be exactly that for the riders — rough.

The bull riding proved to be very tough as there were 17 entrants. Of those 17, only three were able to receive a qualified score.

Christopher McKenna of Walsenburg set the pace with a 70-points ride on Friday. Nathaniel Hoey of Montrose scored 61, also on Friday.

But Nick Cooley of Loveland, who was one of the last bull riders, scored 72 points on Saturday to win the event.

It was also tough for the saddle bronc riders. There were three riders on Friday's event and none of then were able to complete an eight-second run. There were also three on Saturday and they were more successful. First Phillip Whiteman of Rocky Ford scored 64 points. Then Denton Ward of Laramie, Wyo., successfully used his option for a re-ride and scored 76 points for the win.

The bareback riders were more successful. Of the three that entered, two of them received scores.

Bobby Reynolds of Pueblo scored 70 points on Friday and that proved to be the winning ride. The only other successful rider was Samuel Yenter of Eckley, who scored 54 points on Saturday.

In other events, several times established on Friday were able to hold up through the rest of the rodeo. Brice Ingo of Boone won tie-down roping in 9.7 seconds. Nicole Waggoner of Pueblo West had a time of 17.57 on Friday, which turned out to be the winning time.

The winning team roping times were also set on Friday. Lydia Van Aken and Josh Fillmore won mixed team roping in 5.7 seconds, while Kyle Taylor and Todd Wilson won the open team roping in 6.1.

In the remaining events, Keenan Wahlert of Sugar City had a time of 14.4 seconds in steer wrestling. That time, however, was shattered in the Saturday morning slack as Tait Kvistad of Kersey had a time of 3.5.

In breakaway roping, Karly Teller of Fort Collins had a time of 2.9 seconds on Friday. That time held through the slack, but Erin Johnson of Fowler edged out that time with a 2.5-second effort on Saturday afternoon.

khamrick@ljtdmail.com