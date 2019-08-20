The Fowler School Board met on Aug. 5 for its regular board meeting.



The board reviewed various projects and ensured that the school is fully staffed in preparation for the upcoming school year.



The entryway to the High School is still in the process of renovation. This new reception area will be in sight of the front door to make it easier for folks to find their way around, as well as help the school staff to monitor individuals entering and exiting the building.



There are no updates to the Master plan at this time.



The back-to-school schedule can be found on the school’s website fowler.k12.co.us.



The next meeting of the Fowler school board will be on the Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. Meetings are open to the public.