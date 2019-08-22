FLORENCE — Federal Bureau of Prisons officials reported Thursday that a minimum security prison camp inmate who walked away from the prison in the early morning hours Wednesday turned himself back in to authorities just a little more than 24 hours after he had gone missing.

Mayo Martinez Murillo, 26, was listed on escape status at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, said Marlan Bacon, public information officer for the Florence Correctional Complex. On Thursday, officials said Murillo turned himself back into Federal Bureau of Prisons authorities at approximately 5:45 a.m. and was returned to custody.

The investigation into his escape is still ongoing. Murillo is serving a three year sentence out of California for violation of supervised release. The camp houses 425 male inmates.

Murillo is the third prisoner to walk away from the camp this month. On Aug. 11, Jonathan Manuel Gomez, 22, and Guillermo Montano, 39, both escaped the camp and were recaptured Aug. 12 by Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputies as they were seen walking along the railroad tracks near Carslile Road and Hobson Road in Pueblo West.

