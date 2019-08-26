The members of Arkansas Valley Community Concert Board met the new representative for Allied Concerts on Wednesday evening at the First Presbyterian Church.

She is Carol Ellenwood of Kearney, Neb., who is taking over the territory formerly served by Sally Kappel of La Junta, who has retired from the position.



Ellenwood has a history with community concerts. Her hometown in Nebraska was among the very first to be served by Allied Concerts, which began in 1948. She attended concerts with her parents.

“Allied Concerts is a family-owned regional business. You can be sure all their concerts are clean, appropriate for family entertainment, and that the artists are easy to work with.”



She urged the board to ask people to buy their season tickets personally. “The No. 1 reason people join is because they’re asked. Keep reaching out to your friends and neighbors.”



The first concert is scheduled for Oct. 7. It will feature Ball in the a cappella group. They feature close harmony, and to listen to them you would swear they have accompaniment, but not so. All that sound is made by the five members of the group with their voices. They sing blues, soul and popular music with classics like “My Girl,” “YMCA,” and “Stayin’ Alive.” With this performance, there is an outreach for high school students at 1:30 p.m. prior to the evening concert.



The board also heard short excerpts from all the shows, which have been reserved. Oct. 22 will feature Alliance Brass, which is always popular with La Junta audiences. They feature familiar music from Broadway shows and movie themes, as well as rock classics from Queen.



On Jan. 17, Caitly Taussig, a fourth-generation rancher from Kremmling, will sing about her life running cow-calf pairs with her mother in the high-mountain region and her 93-year-old father’s wild stories. This is not an Allied Concert, but the group heard her recorded music as they were coming into the meeting room.



On Feb. 13, Timothy Chooi, youthful first prize winner of the Schadt Violin Competition, will entertain the La Junta audience with works such as Rachmaninoff’s "Vocalise", Khachaturian’s "Sabre Dance", and John Williams’ theme from "Schindler’s List". He is a Julliard student currently, studying with Connie Choo, and was a child prodigy, beginning performances at age 7. He has been known to perform in the New York subway.



The Double Double Duo scheduled forMarch 27 will feature Kornel Wolak on clarinet and piano and Michael Bridge on accordions and piano. Their performance includes classical showpieces, jazz ballads and folk music.



Finally, Sundae & Mr. Goessl will wrap up the 2019-20 season with a husband and wife guitar/vocal duo, performing hits from the ’20s to modern classics and originals. They are familiar with the audience and display quirky humor interacting with their songs.



All shows are at the Ed Stafford Theatre on the Otero Junior College Campus. They will start at 7 p.m., except for the school-age free outreach concerts, which start at 1:30 p.m. to allow students to return to school in time for dismissal and bus routes, even if they are coming from surrounding towns.

Prices for adult individual tickets are $50, student $25, and family, $125 for all living at same address. You can also go to individual performances for $20 at the door.