Tri-County Family Care Center sponsored its 19th annual K’NEX “Building Trust” contest on Aug. 18, in the Exposition building during the Arkansas Valley Fair.

K’NEX kits were provided free of charge for the participants to keep. The La Junta Knights of Columbus (Council 1161) and Otero-Crowley Communities That Care donated funding to help purchase the kits.

This activity encourages parents or other adult sponsors to interact and be involved with youth.



The 38 teams with 76 people that participated included one child and one parent or adult sponsor and a couples’ division. The concept of the activity was to illustrate good communication skills and to build trust between the team members.



There were nine teams in the Junior Division (ages 5-8): winners for first place were Noah Lancaster and his mother Jessica Santistevan, Ordway; second place were Xadrian and his mother Alexandra Apodaca, Rocky Ford; third place were Kellen and his mother Julie McClure, Rocky Ford.



Fifteen teams were in the Intermediate Division (ages 9-12): winners for first place were Koby and his mother Crystal Coffey, Fowler; second-place winners were James and his mother Ashley Garner, Swink; third-place winners were Mathias and his father Matt Harmon, Rocky Ford.



Eight teams were in the Senior Division (ages 13-17): winners for first place were Adam and his mother Julie Apodaca, Rocky Ford; second-place winners were Christian and his father Tony Garner, Swink; third-place winners were Andrew and his mother Michelle Martson, Ordway. Six couples participated with Corie and Jamie Venegas of Aurora, being the winners. They received a gift basket.



Each age category was given a certain amount of time to build the kit. The adult had to instruct the child on how to build that particular kit, without the child seeing the picture or reading the instructions. Each team was judged according to how well they communicated and how much of the kit was completed during the time allowed. For the Senior Division (13-17), the child read the instructions and the adult put the kit together. The couples decided who would instruct and who would build.



Trophies for first, second and third places were given for each age category and each team received a participation ribbon. Each child participant entered the drawing for a grand prize donated by the K’NEX Company, which was a Raptor’s Revenge Roller Coaster building set. Koby Coffey won the kit.



Judges were: Brent Cox, Swink; Albert Davis, La Junta; Donald Sisneros, Rocky Ford. Event was facilitated by Executive Director Sarah Dillon, registration clerk Marcellia Lopez-Flores, Deb Bourelle and Harriet Menning from Tri-County Family Care Center.

For more information, call 719-254-7776.