Tanya Simental is United Way of Pueblo County's new Middle School Mentoring Program coordinator. She also will serve as the coordinator of the Pueblo Mentoring Collaborative.

Through these programs, Simental will be able to direct her passion for promoting education and empowering youth.

As coordinator of the mentoring program, Simental will organize and oversee operation of the program at six middle schools in Pueblo School District 60 and Pueblo County School District 70, including recruiting and managing the program’s 150-plus mentors.



“We are excited to bring Tanya onto our team,” stated Bianca Hicks, United Way director of marketing, events and initiatives. “Tanya has already shown herself to be an asset to not only the mentoring program, but also to our organization as a whole.

"We are thankful to have her skillset and desire to support the youth in our community as well as our incredibly dedicated volunteer mentors and partner schools.”



Previously, Simental served as the YWCA Southern Colorado volunteer coordinator, a freelance grant writer, private tutor and technical writer for OppenheimerFunds in Denver.

She is an advocate for educational freedom and for the past 23 years, has managed the academics of her three children: Haley, David and Hannah, through home schooling, virtual classes and traditional public school.

She holds a bachelor's degree in communication from Boise State University and an associate degree in theater from Central Wyoming College.



For more information about United Way’s Middle School Mentoring Program, visit pueblounitedway.org/mentor or email mentor@pueblounitedway.org.



