When the Colorado State Fair Junior Livestock Show bidding commences today, one of the groups will be buying with an eye toward giving away.

About five years ago, the Pueblo Critter Bidders formed as a non-profit entity with a goal of supporting both ag youth and local non-profits: by first purchasing livestock and then donating the meat to deserving agencies that feed the hungry.



"We looked at all the buying groups and all the wonderful things that they do for the kids, but none of the groups donated 100% of the meat," said financial planner Kallene West, one of the group's founders. "Our mission is 'We donate meat, so people can eat.'"

With but a few members, Pueblo Critter Bidders purchased a hog in its first year of bidding. With increased membership came more purchases, including a steer and a goat in 2018.

"Being that this is our fifth year, we have high goals of buying more animals and being able to feed more people," West said. "All of the meat will be donated to the Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen."

Identified by their red shirts with blue pants or shorts, the Critter Bidders is made up of philanthropists from all walks of life.

"We wanted to be inclusive so that no matter who you are, you would be able to support ag youth," West said. "We have a nurse, realtor, nonprofit managers, therapist, postal employee, business consultant, financial planner, doctor, stay-at-home moms, retirees and so forth.

"We are just regular folks with the same goals to support our youth and community."

West said Critter Bidders is a grassroots operation, with more heart than flash.

"Most of the buying groups show up at the fairgrounds in big fancy buses or limos," she said. "But not us. We show up in the Nature and Raptor Center’s school bus. It’s our way of supporting the Nature Center and showing our support for kids."

To purchase the livestock and pay for the processing of the meat, each Critter Bidder pays annual membership fees: $225 per person or $400 per two-person team.

"We also have companies that will donate and send employees to represent them," West said.

As buyers arrive on the fairgrounds, West said it's customary for the livestock sale participants to hand out cards, candy and other items to promote their animals.

"And we decided that it would be nice to hand them something in return, so that’s why we give out red bead necklaces to all the kids," she said. "The kids have come to really enjoy that over the years. And if you are at the event, you’ll see lots of people with red necklaces."

Before and during the bidding process, West said her group likes to keep the energy level high.

"We have a pre-party the day of the event, with a contest called 'The Annual Dip-off,'" she explained. "Anyone in our group who wishes to participate can bring a dip of their choice. Then we vote to see who wins. The winner gets to wear a gold medal for the event."

As the groups make offers on the animals during the sale, West said you can count on her contingent to "liven things up. We have cheers and also twirl rubber chickens in the air, as chickens are our mascot. Ours is a great group of individuals that care more about giving back than anything else.

"And we have so much fun, too."

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia

