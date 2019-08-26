LJHS football season tickets on sale

La Junta High School has announced that season tickets for the 2019 football season are on sale. The cost is $50 per person.

Activity passes are also available. The cost is $60 for adults and $40 for seniors.

LJ ladies golf league results

The La Junta Ladies Golf League hosted its weekly tournament Thursday at the La Junta Municipal Golf Course.

This week was a scramble with golfers using the longest putt on the green.

Pat Finkner and Janet Golding won the tournament with a 41. Christine Wynne, Susie Mathewson and Tudie O'Neal were second with a 44.

It will be a scramble format again this Thursday. The meeting is at 8 a.m. with play scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

