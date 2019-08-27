The La Junta High School Tiger marching band took first place among Colorado 1A/2A bands in lastSaturday’s competition at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.



The Tiger band is working hard this year. “They had a two-week band camp earlier in the summer,” said Karen Martinez, Drum Major Jacob Martinez’s mother, “and since Aug. 12, they have been practicing every morning. Now they are working for the regional competition.”



For the competition, their marching number was “Wavin’ Flag” by K’naan.



