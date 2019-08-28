After receiving citizen tips, two men were arrested Wednesday in connection with illegal marijuana grows at two Pueblo West residences, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's office SWAT team members and detectives arrested the suspects after executing search warrants involving separate grow operations and finding plants with an estimated street value of $97,000.

With the help of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the investigations took place at a home in the 1200 block of North Hill Lane and another in the 500 block of Autumn Drive, a sheriff's office news release indicated.

Deputies found 37 marijuana plants in various stages of growth inside the Hill Lane residence. While searching the home, deputies said they saw the resident, Onil Ortega, 48, attempting to hide some of the marijuana plants under the stairs in the home. Ortega, who is from Florida, is suspected of cultivation of marijuana (more than 30 plants) and destruction of evidence. He was booked into Pueblo County jail.

At the Autumn Drive home, deputies found 60 marijuana plants growing in two rooms. Deputies said the home’s resident, Brian Rodriguez, 30, attempted to conceal some of the plants in the home's crawl space. Rodriguez is suspected of cultivation of marijuana (more than 30 plants) and destruction of evidence. He also was booked into jail.

This is the second time in two years that deputies have gone to the Autumn Drive address to investigate reports of a marijuana grow. In 2017, the grow was found to be in compliance with the state law at the time. In 2018, the state law was changed, limiting only 12 marijuana plants per home.

Pueblo Regional Building condemned both homes due to extensive alterations made to the electrical systems, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s office seeking attempted

armed robbery suspect

The sheriff's office needs help in locating an attempted armed robbery suspect in connection with an incident in Pueblo West Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the Dollar Tree, 1024 N. Market Plaza, at about noon on a report that a man wearing a red bandana over his face came into the store, pulled out a knife and demanded the employee give him money.

After the employee refused, the suspect left the store.



The suspect, described as a man in his early 20s, was wearing a gray hoodie, gray gym shorts, running shoes and the red bandana over his face. He was seen leaving in a white single-cab truck with a white topper, driving north on Purcell Boulevard.

Those with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect are encouraged to call 583-6250. To remain anonymous call, all Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (7867.)