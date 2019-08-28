Despite being told to leave the Pueblo West Walmart Supercenter property and twice receiving admonishment in relation to a presence at the Colorado State Fair, those working to recall Colorado Senate President Leroy Garcia and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis are continuing to move forward.

Although Pueblo West Walmart officials brusquely declined to comment, Tim Dickson, a field director with Our Colorado Way of Life — an organization dedicated to "building an economic agenda for Colorado’s prosperity" — told The Pueblo Chieftain that over the course of several weeks, he observed petitioners seeking to recall Garcia operating on the Walmart property.

Dickson contends that despite being repeatedly told to leave the grounds, "the recallers were openly defiant to both Walmart officials and the sheriff's department, saying it's their First Amendment right to be there and refusing to leave."

According to an Aug. 24 letter from Walmart's Arkansas-based legal team to Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor, the retail giant requested the office to take "prompt action, if requested, to remove unauthorized petition gathers who refuse to leave our store property at 78 N. McCulloch.

"It is my understanding that one or more individuals are engaging in political solicitation on our parking lot and perhaps other areas we own."

The letter asserts the fact that as the Walmart store is private property, the company has the "property right to set restrictions on the time, place and manner that third parties may access its property.

"Moreover, Walmart has established policies, rules and guidelines that are applied on a consistent basis when it receives requests from third-parties to conduct solicitation on its property."

Dickson alleges that the sheriff's office was initially reluctant to take action to remove the petitioners — a claim denied by Taylor. On Monday, at the request of Walmart, sheriff's office deputies responded to the store property.

"We did a standby to prevent while their management asked the people to leave," notes a statement issued by Taylor's office. "They complied and we cleared. We have policy regarding our response to First Amendment issues and followed it."

As of Tuesday, the petition-gatherers were no longer on the Walmart property.

But it appears they are not backing down, as a "Pueblo Freedom and Rights" Facebook posting reveals a call to arms.

"Our Pueblo West petitioners were forced to leave by Walmart management and Pueblo County sheriffs (sic) under threats of arrest if we did not leave," the post reads. "We need to let Walmart know what we think about their decision to silence their right to vote, and right to petition."

The post suggests using a store receipt survey to give the Pueblo West Walmart "all 1s, the lowest score, and leave a comment about how you support petitioners ...Those low scores will affect their daily metrics and they will pay attention to it, as will their higher ups."

Also alluded to is the hiring of an attorney "to get us back to petitioning there, as it's blatantly unconstitutional to kick out legal petitioners."

An email sent to Pueblo Freedom and Rights seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Inside the Agricultural Pavilion at the Colorado State Fair, those working to oust the governor are soliciting signatures via a "Dismiss Polis" vendor booth.

But according to letter sent to the Fort Lupton-based organization from Colorado State Fair management, petitioners are doing more than that.

Booth operators were taken to task for "conducting your business outside of the confines of your contracted booth space" — namely, soliciting signatures on the grounds of the fair, which is a violation of the vendor agreement.

That transgression was preceded by another violation: using the vendor space to push a "recall Garcia" petition.

The second infraction resulted in the "written warning" letter and a caution that a subsequent infraction would result in a $100 fine.

"Any continued violation after institution of a fine may result in immediate and permanent rejection from the Colorado State Fairgrounds," the letter reads.

"Dismiss Polis" petitioners also have been active outside the fairgrounds – a practice that State Fair officials said is permitted under the First Amendment, as long as the signature-gatherers do not impede the flow of foot traffic into the fair.

