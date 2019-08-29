When the Pueblo West Metro District came up with the idea of a community festival in honor of its 50th birthday this September, which eventually became the Pueblo West 50 Fest, slated for Sept. 11 to 15, it sought the help of a group that has made Pueblo West festivals its specialty.

That's how the Pueblo West Oktoberfest, presented annually by the Pueblo West Rotary Club, became the marquee centerpiece of the Pueblo West 50 Fest.

The 9th Annual Pueblo West Rotary Club Oktoberfest will take place Fri., Sept. 13 and Sat., Sept. 14 at Civic Center Park. It's one of a weekend's worth of events at the 50 Fest.

"When the opportunity came up to partner with the Metro District," Pueblo West Rotary Club president Andy Blumberg said, "we were really excited to be able to showcase what Rotary is all about and what we do for the community."

On Friday, the Oktoberfest kicks off at 4 p.m., running to 11 p.m. with bands, food trucks, music, dancing and ice cold beer. Friday's bands include the Atomic Fireballs and Collective Groove.

Saturday, the Oktoberfest kids' area opens at 10 a.m., featuring a plethora of children's activities, including a reverse bungee, face painting, human hamster ball, a bounce house, wiener dog races, and more. Priced at $5 in past years, the kids' area is free this year thanks to the support of the Metro District. The free admission is available until 3 p.m.

Also on Saturday, Musso's Farm will be out selling and roasting chiles, giving Pueblo Westers a chance to get their annual chile haul before the following week's Chile Festival in Pueblo. Additionally, Pueblo West Eagles will be sponsoring a cornhole tournament at the event.

The adult portion of Oktoberfest continues until 11 p.m., again featuring bands, beer and food. Steve Dey will perform at 11 a.m., polka music will be on the state at 3:30, followed by nighttime shows from Sunshine and the Segway Gang and Cold Brew'd Forty.

The Oktoberfest is the key fundraiser for the Rotary Club, which maintains a scholarship fund for Pueblo West students, gifts every 3rd-grader in Pueblo West with a dictionary, funds holiday food baskets, helps volunteer at the annual Tom Sawyer Fishing Derby, and much more.

This year's Oktoberfest and Rotary year is increasingly special, Blumberg said, as it also marks the 30th anniversary of the Pueblo West Rotary Club.

"Rotary is a great group of community leaders," Blumberg said, "who aren't here to network, they're here to do good things for the community, with everything we do going straight back into the Pueblo West community."

