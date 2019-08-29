A woman with a wealth of knowledge about Pueblo West is retiring Aug. 30 and has plans to literally ride off into the sunset on her trusty trail horse.

Laurie Cozzetto, community development director for the Pueblo West Metro District, wraps up her 32-year career with an public open house retirement celebration slated for 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at Cat’s Pourhouse, 127 Tiffany Drive.

Before starting work for the metro district Cozzetto was a part-time dispatcher working for the fire department when it was a volunteer organization. She also worked as a contract water meter reader.

She got the blessing of her husband Al to work as a full-time dispatcher when their two boys got a little older and while she loved dispatching, neither her or Al liked the rotating shifts. So in 1993, Cozzetto took on the Committee of Architecture job which oversees building applications and also involved overseeing land sales of property owned by the district.

“When I got the job, I attended one meeting and then they dumped the files on my desk and I was on my own. Thank goodness the building boom had not quite started and I had a awesome teachers like (former district manager) Tuck Young,” Cozzetto explained.

Several court trials also taught her a lot about the job.

“It got so busy that we were running through 140 houses (applications) a month,” she recalled. “It really has been fun and I met some awesome people that became great friends and I learned about the community.”

As she prepares to spend more time riding her trail horse and gardening, Cozzetto has been kind enough to tell her coworkers she will still be around if they need a bit of guidance.

“I wish I could just take my experience and give it to them,” she said.

Because her husband is a retired District 60 instrumental music teacher, the two plan to spend more time visiting their oldest son in Omaha, Nebraska, doing things with their youngest son and grandchildren as well as visiting her brother in Portland, Oregon, where they have discovered the thrill of riding horses on the beach.

“I am leaving while I am still healthy and I want to enjoy the rest of life,” she said.

Looking back on her more than three-decade career she sums it up with one sentence.

“It is what you put into it.”

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps