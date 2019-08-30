Pueblo Zoo has lost one of its endangered African painted dogs.

Zoo officials said Amara came to the zoo with sister, Akilah, in 2018 and was successfully introduced to the pack. During the recent breeding season, however, Amara — the beta female — sustained injuries due to scuffles with the alpha couple.

"These scuffles are not uncommon during the estrus cycle," the zoo said in a press statement. "Animal care staff carefully monitored Amara after confrontation, and she was observed interacting normally with the pack. Her submissive behavior was consistent with the social order of the pack and was the desired behavior.

"As animal care staff continued to keep a close eye on Amara and her injuries, they found her behavior abnormal on Thursday morning and moved to advanced treatment. Sadly, she did not survive."

Zoo officials explained that African painted dogs "have the most complex social system in the canine world. Removal of a dog from the pack means they could likely never return. Even brief gaps in time away from the pack and changes in the composition of the pack can have unexpected and powerful impacts on the social dynamics of the dogs."

"A solitary life for a painted dog is not a healthy one. This rare species of dogs is known to be unpredictable at times and, even when taking every precaution, it is impossible to predict all outcomes."

Zoo officials said in the release that its staff have been "following best practices based on input from other Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited professionals and the SSP (Species Survival Plan)."

African painted dogs are considered critically endangered. There are fewer than 6,000 individuals in the wild and 600 breeding pairs. The zoo’s alpha pair were successful in producing a male pup last year. Keepers are continuing to provide the best care for the pack to ensure its long-term health locally and hope for the species globally.