The Pueblo County commissioners are set to vote this week on two ballot measures that would provide funding for a new jail and treatment center.

With resolutions for the measures now drafted, the commissioners are scheduled to vote on at their meeting Tuesday at the Pueblo County Courthouse.

One of the measures — tentatively being called measure 1A to fund a jail and treatment center— is slightly less than a .39-cent sales and use tax that would raise money for 30 years to pay for a new jail that would cost $140 million, Commissioner Garrison Ortiz said.

The other measure — tentatively being called measure 1B — is a restructuring of marijuana taxes that would provide about $3.5 million annually. The measure would raise marijuana sales tax from 3.5 percent to 6 percent, which would align Pueblo County with other rates in the state. It will also keep the existing allocations to the scholarship program.

A new jail is a critical need because the current jail is overcrowded and in disrepair, Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor has told the commissioners at several meetings, and those conditions create safety issues for inmates and deputies who work there.

The jail’s capacity is 509 inmates. Last year, there were two occasions where there were more than 800 inmates being held there, with 817 inmates one day in 2018 being the highest population the jail has ever held.

The average daily population at the jail, which opened in 1980, this year is 670 inmates, down from about a 729 average daily population in 2018.

