A record $66,000 for grand champion market beef highlighted the 2019 Colorado’s Electric Cooperatives Junior Livestock Sale at the State Fair.

In all, 146 animals raised and shown by youngsters from across the state were auctioned, generating a total of $500,000.

The grand champion steer was raised by 14-year-old Shae Stone of Eaton and purchased by longtime sale supporter Sam Brown and his family.

All youth exhibitors who participated were required to keep a detailed record book of their animal project while learning responsibility, leadership, showmanship and best animal care practices.

“The Colorado State Fair Junior Livestock Sale has raised millions of dollars for our state’s 4-H and FFA over the past four decades,” said Colorado State Fair General Manager Scott Stoller. “This sale is a reflection of their hard work and dedication to their animals, as well as the generosity of the philanthropists who support these amazing kids and make this event possible.”

The sale is instrumental in supporting the future of Colorado’s agribusiness, as it demonstrates the importance of raising quality livestock and the work required of those who pursue careers in agriculture.

With a complete list of all winners posted on the Colorado State Fair website, here are the grand and reserve grand champions, with winning bids:

• Shae Stone, Eaton: Grand Champion Market Beef, $66,000, purchased by Sam Brown and family.

• Cal Sidwell, Gill: Reserve Grand Champion Beef, $25,000, purchased by Denver Rustlers.

• Colton Steinke, Weld County: Grand Champion Market Turkey, $4,000, purchased by Legacy Bank; Reserve Grand Champion Market Turkey, $3,250, purchased by Denver Rustlers.

• David Vetter, Bennett: Grand Champion Market Lamb, $14,000, purchased by Crabtree Amusements.

• Allyson Sandy, Loveland: Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb, $9,000, purchased by Denver Rustlers.

• Miles Rutledge, Yuma: Grand Champion Market Chickens, $4,000, purchased by Schramm Feedlot.

• James Brander, Yuma: Reserve Grand Champion Market Chickens, $3,750, purchased by Friends of the Fair.

• Soren Freund, Elizabeth: Grand Champion Market Goat, $6,000, purchased by Occidental.

• Julia Frye, Johnstown: Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat, $4,750, purchased by Denver Rustlers.

• Chloe Smith, Yuma: Grand Champion Market Rabbits, $3,700, purchased by Fair Ladies

• Lacey Chrisman, Calhan: Reserve Grand Champion Market Rabbits, $2,900, purchased by PB&T Bank.

• Avery Kimble, Montrose: Grand Champion Market Hog, $19,000, purchased by Sam Brown and family.

• Landre Greiman, Eaton: Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog, $10,000, purchased by Denver Rustlers.

