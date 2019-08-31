A family with ink running through its veins is carrying on a proud printing tradition at shops in both Pueblo and Canon City, where they have been in business for coming up on five decades.

The journey started June 1, 1970, when Myron Smith and his wife, Antoinette, bought the Master Printers business at 306 Main St. in downtown Canon City. The business was 20 years old then, and Smith left The Florence Citizen newspaper to venture out on his own.

The printing business came with a small weekly newspaper called the Fremont County Sun. It was back when everything was done on a letter press — before computers and offset presses.

At the time, the Smith’s daughter Susie was just 7 years old.

“When I was little I would go to work after school every day — and I still remember the jobs we did,” Susie recalled. “One of them was the Buckskin Bugle — the souvenir newspaper for Buckskin Joe. My sister and I spent literally all summer folding those newspapers.”

“I built her a box that she had to stand on, so she could run the press,” Smith said. “I like to joke that she still needs the box because she’s so short.”

Being an accommodating boss who wanted to keep his help happy, Smith respected Susie’s wishes one day when her hair got caught in the press.

“She kept saying, ‘Don’t cut my hair,’ so I had to take the press apart to get her hair out. When I finally got it out, it was all matted with ink,” he recalled with a laugh.

She repaid her father for saving her long tresses by being his most dedicated employee. If there was a big job, “sometimes I stayed until midnight and got up and went to school the next day,” Susie said.

Even her mother stayed with the business 23 years doing bookkeeping and other tasks. Susie’s three siblings also dabbled in the business— but only her brother Frank really took to it like she did. The others felt the work was too tough and the hours long, Smith said.

Frank Smith would go on to purchase the Riverside Printing business at 602 W. Ninth St. in Pueblo.

“We found stock certificates for Riverside Printing dating back to 1890, so it has been there forever,” Smith said.

Susie also helped her father run a Master Printers branch in Salida for years. Then, she ventured into being an owner.

Frank Smith sold Riverside to his sister in 1993. Her father sold to her Master Printers in 2002, when he was elected to the Fremont County Commission. Although he was a busy commissioner and went on to work at Pueblo Bank and Trust for a couple of years, Smith said he would often stop in the business to check on things and see if his daughter needed a hand.

When he was ready to fully retire, “I went home and after about 15 minutes I went back and asked her if I could have a job — and she gave me my job back,” he said.

Smith, now 84, takes a long lunch hour, during which he goes to the gym, grabs a bite to eat, then takes a power nap before returning back at work.

“I’ve done it for 67 years — and I love the work. You create something and every day is completely different,” he said.

Susie, now 57, will celebrate her 50th anniversary at Master Printers when the business hosts Business After Hours for the Canon City Chamber on June 1, 2020.

“I am proud that we are a union print shop with five employees,” she said. “I have four kids, counting my stepchildren, and they all have worked in the shop — but none of them are interested in the print business.”

It may be too early to tell, but most days her grandson, Easton Blackwood, 20 months old, is at the shop with her, so perhaps he would be the fourth generation to work at Master Printers.

“That’s the part I love about having the business is that I can have him here with me,” Susie said.

