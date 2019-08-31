WETMORE — Though residents here are without a permanent solution to securing emergency medical services, their neighbors in Westcliffe have agreed to continue to help as crews are available.

The West Custer County Hospital District Board met Thursday and decided to continue helping as available instead of ending all assistance Sept. 5, as the board had originally planned. Bob Tobin, hospital district board president, said the board also has agreed to set up an exploratory committee to “meet and investigate other alternatives, costs, funding options and so on. The committee has representatives of the hospital district the (Custer County) board of county commissioners and citizens of Wetmore.”

The committee is expected to make a recommendation for long-term ambulance service by Jan. 30, he said.

Wetmore ended up without ambulance service when Florence Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bill Ritter wrote a letter May 23 informing Custer County officials his department would no longer be able to offer emergency medical response to the area, which is just 11 miles south of Florence, after June 23, due mostly to staffing issues.

Since then, the hospital district has been willing to send out an ambulance to Wetmore if there are two crews available at the time — which means one crew would be in the ambulance barn and a standby crew would be on call.

“When dispatch calls, the ambulance crew on site responds and the on-call crew gathers at the barn. If a second call comes in while the first crew is out the second crew responds.

“If a third call comes in, dispatch knows both crews are out, so the third call goes to our mutual aid partners,” such as American Medical Response in Canon City or Pueblo, Tobin said. “If they cannot respond helicopter evac is summoned."

The hospital district had initially decided not to respond to Wetmore after Sept. 5, because Wetmore residents do not support the West Custer County Hospital district by paying a 7.9 mill property tax — 3.0 mills of which goes to pay for emergency medical services — as the other residents of Custer County do. The Custer County assessor has told The Pueblo Chieftain that 7.9 mills would equate to $56.48 per $100,000 of an actual value of a home.

