DENVER — A deputy sheriff — once the subject of an interview in The Pueblo Chieftain as a title-winning bodybuilder — is being sued for allegedly using excessive force against a jail detainee.

Deputy Sheriff Santino Pusedu is the defendant in the lawsuit filed by Reyes Martinez Lopez, who alleges Pusedu picked him up, slammed him to the floor and beat him last year.

Lopez asserts he had medical bills from St. Mary Corwin Medical Center and other health care providers of more than $12,000.

The lawsuit states the incident occurred when Lopez complained to Pusedu about the way he was treating inmates during dinner.

The lawsuit also says that the deputy "had a known history of violence and anger management issues", as well as having been arrested at least twice for domestic violence, when he was hired.

Pusedu, in a recent court filing by an attorney for the county, denies he used excessive force and denies "the nature and extent" of Lopez's injuries.

In a 2010 Chieftain interview, Pusedu said, "I choose to live the bodybuilding lifestyle."

The lawsuit was filed early this year in Denver at the U.S. District Court for Colorado. It claims the deputy violated Lopez's constitutional rights.

Sheriff Kirk Taylor is also a defendant on grounds he is responsible for hiring Pusedu, and responsible for supervising him and other sheriff's employees.

The lawsuit asserts that a detective who investigated the incident recommended to the sheriff that he send a report of the investigation to the district attorney to consider whether to file charges against Pusedu, but Taylor did not do that.

Lopez wants a trial for a jury to find in his favor and determine how much money he should receive from the county as compensation for what occurred.

Lopez had been arrested for "failing to appear" and was awaiting trial.

Pusedu now is a patrol deputy, the sheriff's office said.

reb1den@aol.com