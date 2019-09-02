Ivan Palou of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, is a senior exercise science major at Colorado State University-Pueblo.

He also is taking the first step toward his life's dream of a multiplex of health and wellness.

Palou enrolled at CSU-Pueblo with hopes of making the football team. But after an injury, and change in position from center to fullback, his focus began to shfit.



Out of high school, Palou played semi-professional football. As a 200-pound center, he went face-to-ace with opponents tipping the scales at 300 pounds and higher. After suffering a serious spine injury, Palou discovered the benefits of chiropractic care, which he said "saved his life."

It also provided a glimpse of his future.



As a chiropractor was able to help Palou manage his pain and return him to health, he shifted his academic focus from software/video game development to exercise science.

“They change lives," he said of chiropractors. "And it changed my path completely."



Palou is currently training teens at a Pueblo West gym called Fit Fast Strong CrossFit, operated by Chris and Teresa Campos. His experience in the gym is laying the groundwork for his future.



Chris Campos, a 2003 graduate of CSU-Pueblo, wanted to see the CrossFit Teens program expand and flourish. He originally approached Tyler Lancaster, a CSU-Pueblo student, about helping him coach. But as Lancaster had other commitments, he suggested contacting CSU-Pueblo for an intern willing to oversee the program.



“Having young coaches and younger guys in the gym is important. Plus, youth respond well to younger guys,” Campos said.



Most of the teens in the program range in age from 13 to 17, with class sizes averaging from eight to 10 athletes. Some have a sports background while others have no experience in the gym.

"FFS starts everyone with the basics, teaches the fundamentals, and explains to the teens how weight shifts in their body before introducing actual weights to the workout," Campos said. "It’s good for these young guys to work on their communication. Some people know how to talk to kids but don’t know how to adapt physical programming for youth."



It is Palou's duty to carry out the Campos' programming, with the couple also offering coaching critique and corrective tools to help him improve his communication and his coaching style.



“Ivan has been good. He’s very friendly and I think he’ll do great with his future,” said Theresa Campos.

Palou is relishing his first internship and the opportunities it will bring.



“This is a fundamental thing for my career," he said. "I want to have a triad of experience with strength and conditioning and once I graduate, I want to do massage therapy for six months, then chiropractor school."

His dream is to open a multiplex of health: a fully functioning gym with massage therapy, a chiropractic office, a nutritional and health bar, with a team to assist him.