School: Pueblo West High

Subjects: High school chemistry, advanced placement chemistry, IB chemistry

Experience: 22 years

Education: University of Northern Colorado, bachelor's in chemistry; Lesley University, master's in science education; Adams State University, educational leadership

From Principal Chris James: “Mrs. Derting is the epitome of a master teacher who puts students' success first. She connects well with all of her students and demonstrates true passion for teaching the subject area of science. Mrs. Derting fosters levels of confidence in her students that makes them believe that they can attain success. She has been impacting young people for many years. Pueblo West High School is fortunate to have her in our teaching ranks.”

From the educator: "I actually never thought I would be a chemistry teacher. I had a terrible experience in my own high school chemistry class and went to college thinking I would never take another chemistry course if at all possible. As luck would have it, the major I chose required one chemistry class and it changed my whole life. The professor was extremely inspirational and changed my view of chemistry from frustration and confusion to success and understanding.

"I realized what a tremendous impact a teacher can have on a student and their outlook toward a subject. I changed my major the very next semester. I wanted kids to leave high school and not be afraid to take classes like chemistry. I want them to have every door possible open to them as they move forward in life.

"The best part of my job are the students that come through my room. They are creative, funny, intelligent, curious and unique. My goal is to help them find their talents, work through their frustrations and leave with the confidence to pursue any dream.

"As with any job, they are always challenges. Time seems to fly by, and I always seem to have more to say, but there is no greater job in the world."

From student Grace Gonzales: “I have known Mrs. Derting since sophomore year and since then, I have taken all three of the chemistry classes she has to offer. She makes chemistry fun with a hands-on approach and has inspired me to further my interest in chemistry in college, where I will major in chemical engineering.

"She builds on each lesson with something useful from the last to pull everything together. Mrs. Derting’s love for our school is unmatched, as she has by far the most school spirit than any other student or staff member in our school. I am blessed to have had her as a teacher and I am thankful for all she has done for our student body to make my high school experience the best it could have ever been.”



From student Connor Whittington: “Mrs. Derting possesses the rare combination of being tough enough to push you to excel and caring enough to inspire you to do so.”



