The National Medal of Honor Foundation announced in June it had narrowed its nationwide search for a new site for its National Medal of Honor Museum to two cities: Denver and Arlington, Texas.

Despite the announcement, the office of US Rep. Scott Tipton announced Thursday that the representative from Colorado's 3rd Congressional District is making the case for Pueblo to be the museum’s new home.

“Colorado has a storied and revered relationship with our nation’s veterans and those men and women who serve in uniform today,” Tipton wrote on Wednesday in a letter to Joe Daniels, the CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum.

“I respectfully request the due consideration of Pueblo, Colorado, as the potential location for the National Medal of Honor Museum.”

Detailing why he feels Pueblo should be the museum’s new location, Tipton wrote about the city’s longstanding military appreciation and history, from its legacy as the hometown of four Medal of Honor recipients — Drew Dix, William Crawford, Carl Sitter and Raymond “Jerry” Murphy — to the city’s longstanding moniker as the Home of Heroes.

Tipton also mentioned the fact Pueblo has hosted two Congressional Medal of Honor Society Conventions over the past 15 years, both of which drew more than 35 living Medal of Honor recipients.

“Given its historical relationship with Medal of Honor recipients, Pueblo, Colorado, would be an appropriate and notable location for the National Medal of Honor Museum in support of its mission to recognize and honor those recipients of our nation’s highest military honor,” Tipton wrote.

As for why Tipton’s push comes more than two months after the foundation announced it would be opening its new museum in either Denver or Arlington, Tipton said his office was not aware of the decision until after it had been made.

“When we found out about it, the wheels were somewhat in motion — but if we want to be able to see a true honoring of our heroes, there’s no better place than Pueblo,” Tipton said.

“Our understanding is Colorado and Texas — they may have been looking at communities already. But we wanted to be able to advocate on behalf of Pueblo, which has the Center for American Values and has been recognized already by Congress as the Home of Heroes.

“Pueblo would be the best choice.”

In addition to Tipton’s letter to the foundation on Wednesday, the congressman also signed on to a separate letter along with the rest of the Colorado congressional delegation, asking Daniels and the foundation to bring the new museum to the Centennial State.

“Colorado shares your vision of remembrance of those who have distinguished themselves with acts of valor worthy of our deepest respect,” the delegation’s letter reads.

“As a delegation we are honored to be considered, and we hope that you will recognize what we know to be true, that Colorado is the best home for the National Medal of Honor Museum.”

zhillstrom@chieftain.com

Twitter: @ZachHillstrom