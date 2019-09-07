The Chieftain publishes community briefs in Wednesday and Sunday editions. Please send your announcements at least one week prior to these publication dates to city@chieftain.com.

PCHC to resume

Dinner and meeting

The Pueblo County Historical Society will resume its monthly dinner and meeting Sept. 12 at Pueblo Union Depot, 132 W. B St. The buffet dinner begins at 6 p.m. with the program at 7 p.m.

Cost of the dinner is $22 per person. Vegetarian meals are available.

Dinner reservations are required by Sept. 9 and may be made by email to lfrank167@q.com or by calling 561-0619. Unused reservations must be paid for.

The program will be a History of the Alexander Film Co. of Colorado Springs by Steven Antonuccio, retired librarian from the Pueblo City-County Library District and the Pikes Peak Library District. It will consist of a short PowerPoint program and video samples of its commercials and films. The company also manufactured the popular Alexander Eaglerock aircraft, which is a featured bi-plane at the Weisbrod Aircraft Museum.

Antonuccio has written a book about his career working in libraries titled, "There is No Such Thing as a Typical Librarian." He retired in 2016 after 30 years of working in libraries.

The Historical Society also will participate in the First Friday activities Friday.

For more information, call 543-6772.

PCC first aid/CPR classes

The Pueblo Community College EMS department will offer American Heart Association first aid and CPR classes on Sept. 14 in Room 109 of the Medical Arts and Technology Building, 900 W. Orman Ave.

The CPR/automated external defibrillator class will take place from 8:45 to 11:30 a.m. The first aid class will run from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Cost is $40 per class or $65 for both.

The training is open to the public.

Separate group classes also are available for organizations such as businesses or churches.

For more information and to register, call Ann Flores at 549-3477.

DAR to meet Sept. 14

The Arkansas Valley Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will meet at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 14 at the Rawlings Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave.

The program will address Constitution Week and will include a bell-ringing ceremony by a representative of the Pueblo Fire Department.

Speaker Joyce Hines will present an additional program, Patriots in Petticoats, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Meals on Wheels

drivers needed

Volunteer drivers for the SRDA Meals On Wheels program are needed.

The shifts are between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., a five days a week, or as many days as drivers are able. A stipend for mileage is paid and vehicle insurance is required.



Also, all volunteers will be subject to a background check, per state and federal regulations.

Call 553-3411 or 229-6341.

American Legion

to meet Thursday

The American Legion Post 2 meeting is scheduled at 7 p.m. Thursday, 701 W. Ninth St.

Amateur radio club

to meet Monday

The Pueblo Amateur Radio Club will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Pueblo County Emergency Services Center, 101 W. 10th St. Participants should enter through the side door facing the parking lot.

The Pueblo Amateur Radio Club Inc. is a nonprofit corporation designed to promote amateur radio in Southern Colorado.

The public is welcome, especially those interested in the hobby of radio communications.

SRDA is looking

for volunteers

The Senior Resource Development Agency's Meals on Wheels Program needs volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors. Days are flexible and mileage reimbursement is offered. For more information, call 543-0100 or 553-3422.

D60 school board

candidate fundraiser

A fundraiser for Margaret Wright, candidate for Pueblo District 60 School Board, is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Zaragoza Hall,1339 E. Route Ave.

The event is hosted by Dennis Flores, Denise Gutierrez and Jackie Flores.

The public is invited.

History museum to host

Bruja Brew Fest Sept. 14

The sixth annual Bruja Brew Fest, sponsored by the Southern Colorado Labor Council and Adam’s Electric, is scheduled at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave.

The brew fest will feature more than 20 Colorado craft breweries from around the state.

The event also will feature live music by Chivalry, and food from local Pueblo food trucks. New branded merchandise, including glasses and shirts will be available for purchase in the museum gift shop.

All proceeds from the brew fest will benefit programming at the museum.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Tickets may be purchased online at Eventbrite.com, on the El Pueblo History Museum Facebook page or at the museum’s front desk. A commemorative shot glass is included with every ticket purchase.

Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

Pueblo Zoo to hold

Senior Discovery Days

The Pueblo Zoo’s annual Senior Week presented by Health Solutions will admit seniors 65-plus free admission from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during Senior Discovery Days September 15-21.

No coupon is necessary. Needed caregivers also will be admitted free.

Each Discovery Days features a special activity at 10 a.m. The week will kick-off with an Active Animals docent-led, 2,000 step zoo tour at 10 a.m. Sept. 15. On Sept. 17, seniors can join Studio Share under the zoo’s tree canopy for outdoor chair yoga. Tom Munch will have visitors dancing and singing along to his live acoustic guitar stylings and old favorites on Sept. 18. The zoo’s Executive Director Abigail Krause will lead bingo on Sept. 19. Seniors can finish off the week alongside their grandchildren at Red Panda Conservation Day on Sept. 21.

The daily schedule and full activity details can be found at pueblozoo.org/senior-days.

No reservations are needed.

Seniors are encouraged to bring water, snacks and picnics.

Free grab bags will be provided to the first 750 seniors. All seniors also receive a 10% discount all week at the gift shop and souvenir kiosk.



Winter coat drive

to run through Oct. 4

El Centro Del Quinto Sol and the Pueblo Parks and Recreation will hold a Winter Coat Drive through Oct. 4.

New or gently used coast will be accepted at El Centro from 3 to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 609 E. Sixth St. and at the Parks and Recreation Administration Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 800 Goodnight Ave.

Monetary donations also are being accepted.

Checks should be made payable to Pueblo Parks and Recreation with El Centro Coat Drive written in the memo section of the check.

For more information, go to pueblo.us/elcentro or call 553-2949.

Central Class of 1964

to hold reunion Oct. 19

The Central Class of 1964 will hold its 55th class reunion scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 19, at the Brues Alehouse on the Riverwalk, 120 Riverwalk Place.

Dress is casual.

Reservations are due Oct. 5, with sign-up information detailed on the reunion website, chs1964.com. Those who do not have internet access may call Bobby Navarro at 564-2302 or Ruth (McClanahan) Shelton at 561-9156.

Brues Alehouse staff will serve a beef and chicken buffet dinner, including side dishes, dessert and coffee, tea or soft drinks, all for $35 per person. There also will be a cash bar, as well as period music and a few prizes for fun.

Cripple Creek

Bus trip Sept. 21

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary San Isabel Unit 2 will sponsor a Cripple Bus trip Sept 21. Participants should meet at 8:45 a.m. at the Northside Kmart. The bus will leave Cripple Creek at 5 p.m.

Cost is $25 per person.

Participants should RSVP by Sept. 15.

For more information, call Lori at 320-9915 or Leslie at 369-4647.