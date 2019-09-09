La Junta Police Sergeant Mitch Zgorzynski reviewed the duties and activities of the police and fire department's dispatch center, which also relays emergency calls to Otero County Sheriff's Office, at the Sept. 3 Citizens' Academy course hosted at the police's Memorial Training Grounds.



Students also learned about the enforcement process of various city codes, including weeds, garbage and vehicle maintenance.



Police and fire have at least one dispatcher on at any given time. Zgorzynski said they would like to have more dispatchers to help with the constant motion and flux of the dispatch shift.



Dispatchers have a lot to balance in their office, from where they take emergency and non emergency calls and greet pedestrians at the front. They even have a weather line to receive updates from Pueblo and Denver.



"What a lot of people don't understand is that dispatch does more than just the radio and the phones," said Zgorzynski. "They cover anybody who comes to the window, they do work with records, they help out when it comes to registering sex offenders, so in dispatch they monitor our radio for the La Junta Police Department, La Junta Fire Department, Cheraw Police and Fire Departments."



Rocky Ford are the two primary hubs for 911 calls as well. The sheriff's office serves as a substation, said Zgorzynski, in that it takes calls routed to it by Rocky Ford and La Junta dispatch.



Last year, dispatchers received around 36,000 calls, ranging from simple questions about lawn watering ordinances to reports of theft, homicide or fights in progress.



"They are balancing a lot," Zgorzynski said. "A lot. I have the utmost respect for them.



"It's pretty intense. When it's busy in there you see those guys with two phones to their ears, they're on the radio, they're talking on 911. It's very, very intense."



The police sergeant again punctuated how having more help in dispatch would help the department manage the number of calls it receives.



The 911 system used by the department, however, has received some upgrades, with more planned in the future.



"We've got a lot more capabilities. The idea is to have next gen 911 here shortly, and that includes the availability of texting 911," Zgorzynski said. "It would automatically show up on the screen for dispatch."



The planned upgrade should expand the department's capacity to take calls, but Zgorzynski would still like to have more manpower in dispatch to receive them.



On the side of city code enforcement, there are two enforcement officers, one civilian and one full-time police officer and code enforcer. Zgorzynski said code enforcement tries to avoid writing tickets when possible, and that the ticketing process takes a little time to unfold.



"Unfortunately, that window is what causes some heartache sometimes because you see a lot that's not been cleaned up and you're wondering, 'How come I'm getting a warning and they don't have to get anything cleaned up?' Well, that's not the case," said Zgorzynski.



"They may be working behind the scenes and it takes some time to do that."



Zgorzynski used weeds as an example of code enforcement procedure, which had been a point of discussion at a recent city council meeting during its citizen participation segment. Residents were wanting something to be done about weeds on several residential properties.



First, code enforcement writes a warning to the owner of the property in violation. The owner has seven days to clean the property and bring it back under compliance. But if they don't, Zgorzynski said, then a work order to fix the property is transferred to the city, which ushers two more warning letters to the owner of the property.



"Of course we have to send the letter, wait for a response, send a letter, wait for the response, and if it's still not corrected and the place still hasn't been cleaned up and the owner still hasn't been contacted, then ... "



Zgorzynski shook his head.



Eventually, he said, the city gets a contract to clean the property. Getting that contract can take up to a month and the city is trying to be reasonable, said Zgorzynski, and the property owner in violation could be responsible for the costs.



When it comes to animal code enforcement, there's not a lot that code enforcement officeres are legally allowed to do regarding feral cats. There are feral cats but no municipal code providing a legal avenue to addressing them, Zgorzynski said.



"Dogs, (code enforcement) works really close with the animal shelter," he said." We've got a really great program now where we try to get dogs returned.



A record dogs consisting of known address of owner, color, name and a photo are kept in case they can identify an animal that is placed into the shelter.



"If that dog comes in, if we come into contact with it again, we maybe have a record," said Zgorzynski.



"We can go search by owner name and color of the dog. They're trying to get the dog returned to the owners prior to putting them into the shelter because it's expensive to keep them there and the owner's responsible to pay for that."



The department works with a group called Highway 50 Freedom Ride, which helps them transport animals to adoption shelters up and down U.S. 50 and along the Front Range. Zgorzynski said they work well with the group.



"Code enforcement also deals a lot with junk vehicles," he said. "If a vehicle is inoperable, if it's not current on registration, it could be considered junk. If it's parked on the street or even on somebody's property, it could be considered junk according to the municipal code.



"The code requires that a vehicle like that needs to be parked in a garage, it needs to be closed, or it needs to have a car fitted tarp over it."



People tend to throw any old tarp purchased at Walmart, said the sergeant, but according to the municiple code, they are required to have a car-fitted tarp. The sergeant said it was more secure for the vehicle, typically, and that it looks better that way, which is the muni-codes aim, to keep the city looking clean.



"People can also move those types of cars to the back yard where it's not visible. If it's visible to the road or to the public it can start to become a problem," said Zgorzynski.



"Enforcement on that, the vehicle can be towed by the city. We've done quite bit of that, we've actually towed to the tow yard and then there's a process for disposing abandoned vehicles, and basically, once reasonable notice is attempted or made with the owner via certified mail or just regular mail, then that vehicle is sold to the tow company.



"The city of La Junta after reasonable (notice) essentially takes over ownership, and then that vehicle is sold to the tow company to pay for the cost of the tow. It's important to take care of junk vehicles, otherwise you lose your car, potentially."



The next Citizens' Academy course is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m.

