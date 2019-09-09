Ag Instructor Brenten Ormiston affirms the new arrangement with Colorado State University-Pueblo to extend the contract for hosting the FFA State Convention for five years instead of three years. "This is a bigger buy-in for the college," Ormiston said. "They have always been a good partner to work with for a meeting place. They make sure everyone has what they need." The decision was made on Monday.

CSU-Pueblo news release follows:

Colorado State University-Pueblo won the bid to continue hosting Colorado FFA Association on the campus for the next five years for the Annual State Convention. CSU-Pueblo has agreed to provide facilities and services for the duration of the convention which is hosted the first week of June each year.



CSU-Pueblo president Timothy Mottet and Kenton Ochsner, State FFA Advisor of Colorado FFA signed the formal five year agreement for CSU-Pueblo to host the Colorado FFA state convention while at the Colorado State Fair on Monday, September 2 at the Colorado Department of Agriculture Pavilion.



“CSU-Pueblo and the entire Pueblo community have been tremendous hosts of our convention in the past,” said Kenton Ochsner. “We are excited to spend the next several years in Pueblo, as this is where we were formed over 91 years ago.”



The Colorado FFA Association was formed at the Colorado State Fair in 1928 and has deep roots in Pueblo. The Colorado FFA State Convention brings 2,000 students from around the state each year to compete in leadership events, to be recognized for their accomplishments and to conduct the business of the Association.



“We’re excited to host so many young people over the next five years here on campus at CSU-Pueblo,” said Dr. Mottet. “We’re grateful for this renewed partnership and look forward to continuing to support Colorado FFA as they develop leadership and the careers of students in agricultural education.”



