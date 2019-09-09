To help raise funds for a new playground and multi-use outdoor space at the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center, a 5K Run/Walk and festival is slated from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the center.

There is a $25 fee to participate in the run and festival. To sign up, visit runsignup.com/Race/CO/Pueblo/NAtureCenter-PlaygroundRun.

Admission to the festival, which includes a bounce house, raptor talk, a magic show, food and games, is $5.

The playground project is being spearheaded by Dr. Brad Roberts.

"There is a lot of research about exposure to nature improving health outcomes," Roberts said. "To that end, I approached Patty Kester from the nature center about putting back in a playground to get more people exposed to nature: really, as a health intervention."

The playground project team has secured some initial sponsorships and is in the process of applying for grants.

Helping to design the playground are STEM students from Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences.



