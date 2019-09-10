The holiday season is the peak season for shopping — and Radial, a Bpost group company, wants to bring on an additional 1,080 seasonal customer care workers to its Pueblo plant.

“Our business supports a lot of brands and retailers that do a lot of business during the holiday season and we ramp up to cover their needs with seasonal workers,” said Mark Allen, director of customer service operations for Radial.

“This year we want to use our Pueblo site.”

Radial, 5 William White Blvd. in Pueblo's Airport Industrial Park, is a support business for several international brands and retailers that do online business throughout the year.

“In order to support their holiday season demands, we need to staff up for a large customer service team in the event people have questions or needs,” Allen said.

“The industry right now has become so dynamic that you really need somebody to help customers figure out at what point they can expect their packages, because it’s no longer just as easy as ordering online and 5-6 days later it will be shipped to customers. There’s a lot of different options for customers.”

Allen said seasonal workers in Pueblo would be doing basic customer service. The company is hiring now.

“They would be handling phone calls, chats, emails, social media and several other contact channels that come into us that we support in order to help those customers get what they want out of the peak season,” Allen said.

Allen said Pueblo is a great market for Radial and that every year the company has increased its seasonal workers.

“We really want to make this a more premier site. As our business has grown and as demands have been placed more on us, I think it helps to have a center like this located toward the western half of the country with better weather,” Allen said.

Seasonal workers receive comprehensive on-the-job training and would join the more than 1,150 regular, full-time employees at Radial’s customer care centers across the country.

Allen said workers would have the opportunity to kick-start a career in retail by capitalizing on unique development opportunities, such as mentoring and trainings. For individuals seeking long-term employment, seasonal workers will be able to speak with their direct supervisor for details on how they can become a full-time Radial employee.

Allen said classroom and online training is available based on role and employees and seasonal workers get regular opportunities to socialize with their co-workers and participate in team events, fundraisers and luncheons.

The Pueblo location also offers site-specific perks like a referral bonus program, events like cookouts and pot lucks, awards and recognition programs, as well as peak season raffles and giveaways.

“It’s a family-like atmosphere here. There’s flexible schedules and we pretty much offer something for everybody. So whether somebody is just looking to earn money for the holidays or whether they want to get a foothold into our company, this is a great opportunity to do this,” Allen said.

He said the company would like to convert as many of the seasonal hires to full time employees as possible.

Seasonal workers would have the chance to work with some of the world’s most popular brands and retailers.

“From fashion and electronics to gourmet food companies and more, the world's favorite brands trust Radial to build and sustain valuable relationships with their customers,” said Andrea Crawford, senior manager of the Contingent Labor Program at Radial.

“Our customer care associates act as extensions of the retail brands they work for, and the role has evolved into a dynamic career that provides support across channels, from chat support to social media.

“We are thrilled to be creating 1,080 additional jobs in Pueblo, with new work-from-home opportunities that will allow more residents to take advantage of these seasonal positions.”

Visit https://bit.ly/2kFtAPN to learn more about Radial’s seasonal job openings in Pueblo.

