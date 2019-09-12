Legacy Bank’s Pueblo West branch has a familiar face stepping in as the new president following the retirement of Terry Zupan last week.

Mitch Brown, who has worked at the bank for the past 3-1/2 years, took over the helm of the Legacy, 7 E. Spaulding, on Aug. 29.

“I am leaving the bank in good hands,” Zupan said. “I have been at the Pueblo West Legacy Bank 12 years and served 46 years total in banking.”

“I started at the bottom and worked my way up. I’ve seen a lot of changes,” she said.

While Zupan will continue to serve on the Pueblo West Metro District Board until May, she has plenty of plans to enjoy time with her children and grandchildren as well as spend time in her new she shed making crafts.

For Brown, the love of banking was sparked in 2003 when he took an internship his junior year at Colorado State University-Pueblo where the President Leadership Program exposed him to his future career.

“I fell in love with it. I got my business degree and then went on to get my Masters in Business Administration,” he said.

Both Brown and his wife Natalie were born and raised in Pueblo and have three young children. His father moved his Pueblo Diesel Injection business to Pueblo West in 1988 and Brown has been a part of the community ever since.

“I look forward to the opportunity to support my community on the business side through my job and as a volunteer with the Rotary Club of Pueblo West, the Parkview Foundation and Young Life Pueblo. I also will take over for Terry (Zupan) on the bankers foundation and the Soaring Eagles Board,” which helps run the Pueblo West autism center.

“It is very important for us to give back to the community,” Brown said.

When Brown and his wife to be were age 19 and 18 both attending CSU-P, she saw him dance at the former Kicker’s Dance Club and it was love at first sight.

“Now we get to raise our kids here and be a part of everything that is going on - a new generation, new growth and excitement,” Brown said.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps