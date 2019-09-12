TRINIDAD — Gov. Jared Polis stood at the foot of the highest peak in the United States east of Interstate 25 on Thursday to say he would work to establish it as a state park.

Fisher’s Peak, which stands guard 9,633 feet above this Southern Colorado city, is the governor’s first under consideration as a state park.

He signed an executive order for the creation of the state’s 42nd state park at Fisher’s Peak.

“One of the things we enjoy most about living in Colorado is the opportunity to spend time in our great outdoors,” Polis said.

“And I know how frustrating it must have been for (Trinidad) Mayor (Phil) Rico, for Trinidad residents for generations to gaze up at an area they couldn’t get to,” the governed added, drawing a laugh from the near 100 people in attendance.

Polis announced that Colorado's 42nd state park would be open to the public in January 2021, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the fall of 2020.

A diverse partnership — including the city of Trinidad, The Trust for Public Land, The Nature Conservancy, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Great Outdoors Colorado — is coordinating to develop the iconic natural landmark as a new state park.

“We are really interested in a direction through Parks and Wildlife at identifying and opening new recreational opportunities and enhancing and improving some of the existing state parks that need more capacity,” Polis said.

“This is going to be one of the crown gems of our state parks system — an iconic landmark in Southern Colorado.”

The 30-square-mile property connects Colorado’s eastern grasslands to the western mountains, and serves as a wildlife corridor. Providing habitat for large native species like elk, mule deer, white-tailed deer, mountain lion, and black bear, the property helps maintain important connections between their populations in the mountains and those in the prairies.

Securing public ownership of the property would result in more than 55.5 square miles of preserved land, including adjacent James M. Montoya State Wildlife Area and Lake Dorothy State Wildlife Area in Colorado and Sugarite State Park in New Medico.

“We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to link the habitat across New Mexico and across Colorado,” Polis said.

“This would be the second-largest state park in our entire state park system,” he added with applause from the audience.

Polis said the park is important for the economy of Southern Colorado because it would attract visitors to Trinidad and Las Animas County who would spend money in local stores and stay in local hotels.

“This is a wonderful thing that is happening,” Rico said. “This is the backdrop to our community. It’s our identity. When you get to Walsenburg you can see it. Everybody identifies that.”

Rico said the land has been under private ownership for his entire lifetime.

“So, now to be able to have public access, it’s the best thing that has happened to Trinidad in a long time,” Rico said.

“There’s 19,200 acres there and 70 miles of trails currently. We will develop those trail systems better for the biking and the hiking and camping.”

State Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, also attended the event.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Colorado and a great opportunity for preservation,” Garcia said.

“For me personally, I love this area so much. My fifth great grandfather came from Spain and homesteaded in an area just west of here.”

He said the Fisher’s Peak area is monumental in Colorado.

“I think it adds to our brand and the reason why people come so much to see beautiful areas. I just can’t wait,” Garcia said.

Rep. Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, said outdoor recreation is an economic engine and this new state park will help boost the quality of life in Southern Colorado.

“Our region has so much to offer and this is great news for hikers, hunters and anyone who wants to enjoy our amazing outdoors and public lands,” Esgar said.

Polis couldn’t contain his excitement.

“It’s about the future. It’s about enjoyment and who we are as Coloradans. It’s enjoying the great outdoors and it’s about our local economy — as well as connecting habitats for diverse wildlife for generations to come.”

amestas@gmail.com

Twitter: @mestas3517