Three national team hopefuls for the WinStar World Casino and Resort PBR Global Cup USA will travel to Pueblo for a training session at the state-of-the-art PBR Sport Performance Center on Wednesday.

Hundreds gathered for the grand opening of the facility in May.

On Feb. 15-16, the Olympics of bull riding will return to Arlington, Texas, for the event, presented by Monster Energy bucks back into AT&T Stadium.

Transforming an individual sport into a five-nation team showdown, with each country — Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the United States — led by a coach and assistant coach, the event offers record purses and features the world’s best riders vying for the very dirt they compete on — and the title of “Toughest Nation on Dirt.”

The three hopefuls include Colten Jesse (Team USA Wolves – Konawa, Oklahoma; Potawatomi), Brock Radford (Team Canada – De Winton, Alberta), and Lonnie West (Team Canada – Cadogan, Alberta).

Currently recovering from reconstructive shoulder surgery, Jesse is a top prospect for the Wolves contingent. Riding for the team at the 2019 edition of the event, the 2018 Rookie of the Year Runner-Up was ranked No. 23 in the world before his shoulder injury sent him to the sidelines.

Radford, a two-time Team Canada rider, said he is hoping to once again represent the Maple Leaf in 2020 after rehab for shoulder surgery kept him out in 2019. After finishing No. 2 in the Canadian national standings in 2017 and 2018, Radford, who returned to competition in nearly July, is already ranked inside the Top 20 at No. 15 as he seeks his first Canadian title.

West is a three-time Team Canada team member. He sustained a season-altering injury at the most recent Global Cup in Texas when he broke his leg. After a two-month break, West returned to competition in April and has begun to find success recently, recording two Canadian event wins in as many weeks in late August and early September.

The training center aims to be an incubator for future bull riders, other western sports athletes and amateur and professional athletes across a range of sports who would participate in extensive fitness, nutrition, training and recovery programs using advanced equipment and technology.

Utilizing the new exhibit hall and other parts of the convention center, camps would be held for athletes ranging from youth in club sports to professionals.

amestas@chieftain.com

Twitter: @mestas3517