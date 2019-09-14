The long tradition of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Pueblo helping men and women become U.S. citizens continues on Thursday.

In light of Tuesday's Citizenship Day, Catholic Charities is hosting a free citizenship workshop 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday at 429 W. 10th St.

To qualify for citizenship, applicants must be at least 18 and be a lawful permanent resident, having lived continuously in the country for five years, or three years if married to a U.S. citizen.

"Anyone with a green card can come and be screened," said Kimberly Drew, a spokeswoman for Catholic Charities. "And if they are eligible, their citizenship application will be filled out by us and sent out the same day. And free childcare will be available."

A green card, Social Security card and driver's license or state identification is required to apply.

Joe Mahoney, executive director of Catholic Charities, said the non-profit entity's immigration work continues to be a vital part of the services offered.

"Our Constitution was signed on Sept. 17, 1787, setting the foundation for a burgeoning nation that would become a beacon of hope and a home for millions of immigrants," Mahoney said. "Today, we continue to be a dream destination for a long line of intrepid aspiring citizens who are ready to start businesses, raise their families here, and constantly contribute to our growing communities."

Every year throughout the nation, thousands of aspiring Americans commemorate the signing of the Constitution by celebrating Citizenship Day and taking that final step to enjoying the freedoms expressed in the Constitution and Declaration of Independence.



"Each of these new citizens traversed a long road to get to this point: they immigrated to our country, became permanent residents, and then committed time and resources to becoming full members of our society," Mahoney said. "All of this proves The American Dream is as alive and relevant as ever."

But for those with a green card, the process is not without challenges.

"It entails finding trustworthy legal assistance, studying for the English and civics exams, filling out the necessary forms, and making a financial commitment to the process — sometimes in excess of $2,000 for a family," said Fikile Ryder, an immigration counselor with Catholic Charities. "For many, the process is too daunting to complete alone, and a significant number of green-card holders never become citizens because of the challenges."

And that's where Catholic Charities comes in.



"Through extensive collaboration and unprecedented adoption of technology, we are making it easier to become a citizen," Ryder said. "Since 2016, we’ve helped 237 green-card holders apply for citizenship."



The benefits of citizenship are plentiful.



"There are many reasons to become a citizen," Ryder continued. "Citizens stand to earn up to 11 percent more in wages over a lifetime, they have access to more and better-paying jobs, they can travel with a U.S. passport, and they can help their children under 18 become citizens.



"But it also goes beyond that: citizenship gives you an equal voice in American society. It empowers you to exert control over what happens to your family and community. It gives you an extra opportunity to make a real, tangible difference in American society."

For more information, call 545-4702.



