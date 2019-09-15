Eldo Miller was born on Nov. 17, 1919, and peacefully transitioned from this life to be with his heavenly Father on Sept. 5, 2019.

Eldo was the seventh of eight children born to Elias and Nettie (Garber) Miller. He joined the family at their home in Protection, Kan. His father was a farmer and when Eldo was three years old the family loaded all of their earthly possessions on a horse drawn wagon and moved to Jet, Okla. After several moves, the family settled in Cheraw, Colo., when Eldo was in the 5th grade. He graduated from Cheraw High School in 1938.

The following year, Eldo attended Hesston College where he earned a teaching certificate. His first teaching assignment was near Canton, Kan. It was here that Eldo met and soon married Bertha Wenger, his wife and life long companion for the next 78 years. They moved back to Colorado to help on the family farm. During this time Eldo had the pleasure of being a Cheraw High School football coach for a winning team, supplying him with many great stories to share for the rest of his life. During World War II he was the maintenance man at the Mennonite Hospital in La Junta.

After moving several times and working in different professions, he decided to return to teaching. He attended Otero Junior College and Western State College in Gunnison, where he spent thirteen summers completing his education with a Masters in Education Administration. Eldo taught school at Colombian School before joining the North La Junta teaching staff from 1958 to 1969. After completing his Masters degree, Eldo accepted the position of Limon Grade School Principal in Limon, Colo., where he remained until his retirement in 1982.

Eldo was a lifetime member of the Mennonite Church, with a strong active faith in his God. He regularly attended church with his family. Much of their social life was focused around church activities and youth groups. Later he became an ordained minister. He was asked to take an assignment of starting a Spanish Mission Church. Eldo and Bertha moved their young family to Mathis, Texas. Eldo took on the challenge of improving his Spanish language enough to be able to preach in Spanish. The Mission began as a house church. While there Eldo drew up plans for the church building and oversaw the construction. The family has many fond memories of these years and the friends they made. Years later, when the Millers moved to Limon, Colo., Eldo was the pastor of the Limon Mennonite Church while also working for the school system. He was their pastor for 27 years.

Eldo loved gardening. He enjoyed sharing the produce from his vegetable gardens. Eldo and Bertha spent many hours tending their large garden in Limon which produced unusual varieties of Iris. In their retirement years, they enjoyed volunteering for the Limon Senior Center. After returning to La Junta in 1996, their volunteer hours included; Ten Thousand Villages, Amigos de Casa, Meals on Wheels and transportation. Reading and doing word puzzles was a favorite. Both Eldo and Bertha enjoyed traveling and visiting friends and relatives along the way.

Eldo is survived by his wife Bertha and their 7 children; J Keith Miller(Mary), Curtis Miller(Ira Lee), Leslie Miller(Pat), Lawrence Miller(Cindy), Ann Delude(Galen), Lynette Horner(Lynn), and Loraine Lee(Garland); 22 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 10 great great grandchildren, as well as, many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations can be made to Arkansas Valley Hospice.