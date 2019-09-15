The La Junta High School boys' golf team took seventh place at the Pueblo South Invitational Wednesday in Pueblo.

The Tigers were led by Chance Oquist, who tied for 13th with an 84. Nate Paolucci tied for 22nd with a 90, Ethan Jacob tied for 28th with a 93, and Justin Paolucci was 49th with a 108.

Trinidad's Lance Peters was the medalist with a one-over-par 71.

Pueblo West was the team champion with 310. Pueblo East was second with 345, followed by Pueblo Centennial with 347, Rye with 354, Lamar with 355, Pueblo Central with 368, La Junta with 375, Manitou Springs with 384, Pueblo County with 389 and Pueblo South with 412.

La Junta's next tournament is the Rocky Ford Invitational on Saturday. Fowler and Rocky Ford will also be at this tournament, which tees off at 9 a.m. at the Rocky Ford Country Club.

