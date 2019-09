The Manzanola High School football team picked up a forfeit win as its home game with the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind on Thursday was canceled.

CSDB did not have enough healthy players in order to compete.

Manzanola (1-2) will travel to Branson next Friday to face Branson/Kim. It is the South-Central League opener for both teams and kickoff is at 1 p.m.

