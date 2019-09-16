With three Pueblo School District 60 board seats up for election, Janet Wilson-Smith is one of six candidates seeking a slot.

An East Side advocate who spent the majority of her career in banking and financial planning, Wilson-Smith's current community involvement centers around "bringing creative space and programs to an economically challenged area. I've also founded and operate a radio station, which promotes local news and talent and discusses subjects that pertain to youth struggles and accomplishments.

"It’s always been my passion to help our youth and improve the community. Part of that is fixing our education system to ensure that our students have a bright future. This is the main reason I have spent the last eight years making a creative space for youth at Pueblo House(s)."

Wilson-Smith said her school board candidate platform is "focused on change, vision and the future, and how we can educate using more updated 21st century technology," she explained. "We’re going to need strong leadership after the bond passage or failure, to make wise decisions, and ensure useful spending of the funds if passed.

"If not passed, we’ll need a more creative strategy to ensure resources are acquired to help fund the changing needs."

Wilson-Smith says he believes her extensive background in finance "will be important in addressing the financial issues facing D60, such as finding the resources and scrutinizing expenditures for savings." She also wants to implement a strategic plan, "with regard to cost of maintaining city schools throughout the next few years," and host open community forums to allow citizens and stakeholders a voice.

"By doing my homework on current issues, I would be able to clearly articulate my position to other board members with facts, and not personal opinion or emotion," Wilson-Smith continued. "I’d be willing to listen to and argue against opposing viewpoints or challenge the 'we’ve always done it that way' approach."

Wilson-Smith does not believe that the D60 board is addressing the needs of students, with declining enrollment a result.

"Parents are seeking alternatives, with some even moving to District 70," she said.

Additionally, Wilson-Smith believes educators deserve more support, with a need for stronger financial accountability within the district. She remains an advocate for the neighborhood school concept.

"The economic development of Pueblo stands to gain, or lose, plenty, depending on how we choose to move ahead with the four-school plan," Wilson-Smith said. "I believe that community schools would be a huge asset, and that improving the Career and Technical Education programs, providing after-school programs and having Friday all day enhancement programs should be a huge part of our development strategies for the future.

"Leveraging the marijuana money to improve the schools, so communities can see where their taxes are going, would be very important for me as a board member."

