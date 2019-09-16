Chairman Nancy Bennett reported on continuing progress on the Plaza Building, Phases I and II. The bones of the building are beginning to show up as the debris is moved out. The stabilization is now in progress. Another load of stabilization framework is expected. Two loads have already been installed.



The SouthEast Colorado Creative Partnership is the 501c3 handling the finances. Nancy Aschermann is the finance officer for the organization.



The State Historical Fund Project Total for Phase I has $300,014 budgeted and $20,001 spent, for a total of $277,012 remaining. The Roof Rehabilitation has $201,000 budgeted and $5,640 spent for architectural engineering, with $195,360 remaining. The Phase I project plus roof has a total of $501,014 budgeted, $28,642 spent and $472,372 remaining in the budget.



Phase 1 will be completed in October and Phase II is in progress. The stabilization of the east wall is underway, with some work done on the west wall. Overall general contractor is Summit Sealants.



La Junta Director of Finance Aliza Libby-Tucker reported the 2019 Urban Renewal Authority budget is $528,500 less $250,133.91 in expense and $246,398 in encumbrances, leaving a total budget remaining of $31,968.09 for the remainder of the year. Once all budgeted projects have been completed, Urban Renewal will have an estimated -116,773.17 in the bank and $218,935.02 in savings, the difference being $102,161.85. Per the board’s request, the investment will continue until funds are absolutely necessary. The decision of the board was to put the Urban Renewal money to work, and they have done so.



The Mike Bourget project reported no progress during the month.



Business cards have been ordered and received for all members of the Urban Renewal Board, said Urban Renewal and Economic Development Director Cynthia Nieb.



Randall Roberson appeared before the board with a possible rehabilitation of another old building on the southeast corner of Fourth and Santa Fe. Justin Miller told him the structural improvements on the outside of the building fit the new guidelines of the Urban Renewal Authority Board. Inside accommodations and signs are no longer within purview of the URA.



Roberson will have to present an application to be considered for URA funds. An application for a sign and awning by Jackson Awards and Designs did not meet the new guidelines.