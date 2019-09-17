A Pueblo police officer was patrolling an area near the 1000 block of Bonforte Boulevard about 2 a.m. Tuesday when he spotted a vehicle he believed he had recently seen on a social media post about a stolen truck.

The officer discovered the truck parked next to fuel pumps at a local gas station and when he drove closer to the vehicle, observed a male driver slumped over the steering wheel with the vehicle’s engine turned off.

The officer ran the truck’s license plates through the police database and confirmed it was stolen before summoning additional officers, who arrived a short time later and blocked off the stolen truck with their patrol SUVs.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, the officers verbally commanded the suspect to exit the truck, which he did. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Jared Keator, who was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on charges of first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, first-degree criminal trespass and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Keator also was booked on an outstanding municipal arrest warrant.

Volkswagen SUV stolen

The Pueblo Police Department was called to Parkview Medical Center in the 400 block of West 16th Street about 10 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft.

The victim told police that someone had stolen his 2016 Volkswagen Touareg, the value of which he estimated at $40,000. Police are investigating.

Motorcycle stolen outside of residence

The Pueblo Police Department was called to the 1000 block of East Routt Avenue about 10 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft.

The victim told police that someone had stolen his 2017 KTM 690 motorcycle, which had been parked behind his niece’s residence. He reported that the last time anyone saw the cycle was around 10:30 p.m. Monday night and estimated the value of the motorcycle at $8,000. Police are investigating.

Arrests

Eric Ricardo Lugo, 37, of Rocky Ford, was arrested Monday on a warrant for vehicular eluding. He was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Miranda Lynn Cortez, 28, of the 2300 block of West 14th Street, was arrested Monday on suspicion of second-degree burglary. She was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

