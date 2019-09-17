It's a great opportunity to do your health, and a favorite charity, a favor.

In Colorado, diabetes is becoming more prevalent. The southeastern part of the state bears the largest burden of the disease, with prevalence as high as 13%: almost twice the state average and similar to the highest nationally ranked state.

To encourage Coloradans to see if they are at risk for this disease, Snap2Save and the Save-a-Lot grocery stores are working with the American Diabetes Association to offer a self-administered test.

This 60-second type 2 risk test can be taken through the Snap2Save phone app as well as online at diabetes.org/socorisktest.

The questions center around one's level of physical activity, height and weight, and family history of diabetes, as examples.

Those deemed to be a high risk for diabetes are encouraged to consult a doctor before taking any further steps.

"If you find out you have pre-diabetes, we recommend that you join a Center for Disease Control and Prevention-recognized diabetes prevention program," reads a post-test message. "The lifestyle change program can help you prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. If you’ve been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, we encourage you to find a diabetes educator that will provide the ongoing support you need to develop a plan to manage your diabetes."

After taking the survey, participants are asked to visit surveymonkey.com/r/RiskTestVote and vote for a favorite local charity. The five charities that receive the most votes will receive a $500 cash donation.

Pueblo Cooperative Care Center, along with Health Solutions, Lions Club and Health Colorado, have signed on to support the effort.

"The ADA has a goal of 40 million Americans taking the test by the end of 2020," said Sam Jonas, CEO of Snap2Save. "Our goal is for 10,000 people in El Paso and Pueblo counties to take the test by the end of the year. This is an important health initiative for Southern Colorado in general, and Pueblo County in particular."



In connection with the self-test is a Diabetes Food Hub: an online resource of recipes, tips and tools to help people eat healthy and control diabetes or pre-diabetes. There are featured recipes of the week, with certain ingredients on sale at Save-a-Lot stores.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia