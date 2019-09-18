BIRTHS

Chavez: Born to Morgan Chavez and Carl Arguello, Pueblo, a daughter, Sept. 16 at Parkview Medical Center.

Johnson: Born to Courtney Kelly and Dustin Johnson, Pueblo, a son, Sept. 17 at Parkview Medical Center.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

•Bruce William Devore and Andrea Jean Lindegren, both of Fowler.

•Jose Alejandro Hernandez Comparan and Raelyn Marie Gonzales, both of Pueblo.

•Daimon James Lanckriet and Leah Renette Baxter, both of Pueblo.

•Cody Michael Chain and Janell Kylia Peralta, both of Pueblo.

•Robert James Garcia and Kenneday Ann Rodriguez, both of Pueblo.

•Brandon Michael Ferris and Leslie Anne Thurston, both of Pueblo.

•Albert Jerry Kingsbury Jr. and Linda Diane Issa, both of Pueblo.

•Dillon James Meserve and Kayla Renee Gravatt, both of Pueblo.

•David John Ramos Olivas and Samantha Louise Smits, both of Pueblo.

•Bryce Sterling McCracken and Shania Lynn Reeves, both of Pueblo.

•Kristopher Patrick Frank and Ashly Marie Rodgers, both of Pueblo.

•Pedro Alcario Samuel Guerra and Anna Donnica Lucia Vigil, both of Pueblo.

•Kevin DeWayne Hurd and Joann Mary Davey, both of Pueblo.

•Patrick Bartek Matuszak of Pueblo, and Maira Munoz of Duncanville, Texas.

•Damion Paul Hefty and Brianne Janelle Ahlin, both of Pueblo.

•Kristopher Roger Fultz and Mickali Jess Garcia, both of Pueblo.

•Dalton Christopher Hoover and Christina M. Lopez, both of Pueblo.

•Leanisio Cano and Sherri Lynette Chavez, both of Pueblo.

•Alarik Shaw Ripke and Amber Nicole Moore, both of Pueblo.

•Matthew Raymond Mendoza and Shanda Marie Davis, both of Pueblo.

•Daniel Melvin Allen and Christine Ann Burns, both of Smithville, Tennessee.

•Stephen Shane Vaughn of Phenix City, Alabama, and Rachel Joyce Reyes Lao of Pueblo.

•Joshua William Newman and Samantha Rachelle Campos, both of Pueblo.

•David Mark Weldon and Ariana Lenore Cassio, both of Pueblo.

•Aaron John Sandoval and Veronica Marie Irvine, both of Pueblo.

•Jerod Arthur Robles and Jaclyn Elizabeth Molina, both of Pueblo.

•Sean Joseph Morton and Taylor Corbin Gaide, both of Colorado Springs.

•James W. Suschinsky and Monica Dannielle Minx, both of Pueblo.

•Roy Howard Dean and Jennifer M. Bennett, both of Pueblo.

DEATHS

PUEBLO

Sept. 18

Bradley: Austin Allen Bradley, 90. Montgomery & Steward.

Sept. 16

Morgan: Betty Anne Morgan, 91. Montgomery & Steward.

Thomas: Richard Allen Thomas, 86. Science Care, Aurora.

Sept. 15

Finn: Alma Ruth Finn, 91. Montgomery & Steward.

SARTELL, MINNESOTA

Butner: Gerald L. "Jerry" Butner, 86, Sartell, Minnesota, formerly of Las Animas, Sept. 17. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.