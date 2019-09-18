The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in Pueblo West at approximately 6:15 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of burglary.

The victim, who is in the process of moving, told deputies an unknown party had broken into the unoccupied residence over the weekend and stolen several items from his garage.

Among the stolen items were: a T-shirt press, LED light boxes, miscellaneous hand tools, a deep freezer, an Emerson model projector, and a Makita Impact drill. He estimated the value of his stolen goods at $3,650. Deputies are investigating.

Honda stolen outside of Tinseltown

The Pueblo Police Department was called to the Cinemark Tinseltown Pueblo movie theater in the 4100 block of North Freeway Road at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of aggravated motor vehicle theft.

The victim told police she had gone to watch a movie and when she returned to the spot in which she’d parked, her 1993 Honda Civic had disappeared.

She estimated the value of the vehicle at $2,000. Police are investigating.

Window broken at needle exchange

Police were called to the 1200 block of East Routt Avenue at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of property damage.

The victim, who operates the Access Point Pueblo needle exchange, told police an unknown party had broken a front window, the value of which he estimated at $2,000. Police are investigating.

Honda stolen from victim’s workplace

Police were called to a business in the 3000 block of Farabaugh Lane at approximately 11:20 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of aggravated motor vehicle theft.

The victim told police that an unknown party had stolen his 1998 Honda Civic, which was parked outside of his place of work. The victim estimated the value of his stolen vehicle at $4,000. Police are investigating.

Arrest

Gilberto Jimenez Palomino, 39, of the 200 block of North Hudson Avenue, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was being held at Pueblo County jail without bail pending a court appearance.

