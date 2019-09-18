Lake Pueblo State Park is set to break attendance records for the third straight year, a park official said Wednesday.

“If we keep on trend, we are probably looking at 2.6 million to 2.7 million visitors this year,” said Monique Mullis, park manager.

Mullis said the park is reaching capacity issue on the weekends.

“There were times that we had to turn some people away at the ramps. There’s just not enough room,” Mullis said.

The park used to draw a robust 1.8 million visitors a year a decade ago.

Annual visitation in 2016 was 1.8 million people. In 2017, it was 2.1 million people. Last year, it tallied 2.4 million.

“I have every reason to believe that it will be above 2.4 million people this year,” Mullis said. “We are setting records every year.”

Mullis said the park is full about six months out of the year.

“That’s 24 weekends. You can’t add on and build multi-million dollar campgrounds just for weekends. That’s not sustainable. We also have great, great opportunities year-round out here and on the weekdays,” Mullis said.

And it’s not just Lake Pueblo. The Arkansas River has become a booming source of economic growth for communities up and down its length. There are kayak and white-water courses in Pueblo, Canon City, Florence, Salida and Buena Vista.

While the Arkansas River used to be thought of a fast-moving mountain river for trout fisherman, it’s now become a highway of rafters, kayaks and even paddle-boards.

Visitations to most state parks and recreation and open spaces across Colorado in general are going up, Mullis said.

“I think there’s just a resurgence in use and demand for recreation and hunting and fishing and camping and boating and mountain biking and hiking in Colorado and we are feeling that same demand.”

Mullis said she is not sure whether the recent hot weather — especially this month — has added to attendance.

“The bottom line is that we have a large boating lake, great fishing, two large marinas and 400 campsites, so that brings people in year round,” Mullis said.

“We are one of the only parks that has boating year round in the state of Colorado. Mountain biking and fly fishing really pick up in the off-season. We don’t slow down.”

Last week, Gov. Jared Polis announced that Colorado’s newest state park will be at Fisher’s Peak and Crazy French Ranch near Trinidad. The state teamed up with conservation groups and the town of Trinidad to make it possible. It will be the state’s 42nd state park.

“Colorado has 41 state parks. I want to also highlight that visitation and interest in our state parks has increased substantially over the last several years. In 2013, we had 11.9 million visitor days in our state parks. Last year, that number went up to over 15 million visitor days,” Polis said at the foot of the Peak on Sept. 12.

“So in five years, about a 30-35% increase in visitation. So we are really interested in a direction through Parks and Wildlife at identifying and opening new recreational opportunities and enhancing and improving some existing state parks that need more capacity.”

Mullis said Fisher’s Peak and other new parks will help with capacity issues at Lake Pueblo.

“Some of our existing parks are kind of maxed out on the number of people they can accommodate on these busy weekends. That’s why it’s great that we will have a new state park coming online,” Mullis said.

“The demand for state parks and recreation and opportunities is not going to go down anytime soon.”

