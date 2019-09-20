Officials from the Pike and San Isabel National Forests and Comanche and Cimarron National Grasslands on Thursday released the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for public motor vehicle use.

The Draft Environmental Impact Statement is part of the 2005 Travel Management Rule, requiring National Forests and Grasslands to designate roads, trails and areas that are open for motorized use. It offers five alternatives for a system of designated roads, trails and areas by class of vehicle and season of use. The alternatives reflect input from forest users, partners, and state and local governments.

“Feedback on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement will help strengthen our analysis,” said Forest and Grassland Supervisor Diana Trujillo. “Hearing the voices of various forest users is extremely important to us. Our goal is to designate a motorized system that works for the public while caring for natural and cultural resources.”

The alternatives address a range of concerns about resource impacts from motor vehicle use, reduced motorized access, and potential conflicts between motorized and non-motorized users. The five alternatives are summarized below.

Forest officials will host four meetings for the public to review the alternatives, ask questions and learn how to submit comments.

One of the meetings will be held in Pueblo and is scheduled for Oct. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Pueblo Community College, 900 W. Orman Ave. The three other meetings will be held in Salida, Denver and Colorado Springs.

Written comments must be submitted in person, through the online comment portal, or mailed to John Dow, PSICC forest planner, travel management, 2840 Kachina Drive, Pueblo, CO, 81008.

