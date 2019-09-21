When Jim Mastrini looked out of the back window of his former office in the Vectra Bank building on City Center Drive, he was well-acquainted with the view.

Through the window, Mastrini would not only would see the house he grew up in on Smelter Hill, he would see where his father used to walk the train tracks to get home from work.

“What would my dad have thought if he came up to my office?” said Mastrini, now the owner of Triple Crown trailers. “I had the finest furniture. It was the best office — the best furnished office in the city, bar none."

For 52 years, Mastrini’s father worked on the Sante Fe Railroad. When Mastrini was a senior at Centennial High School in 1958, his father made $4,800 a year.

“I had a lot of love in my family,” he said. “The material things didn’t matter.”

As a child, Mastrini says, he never went to bed without a kiss on the cheek. His father planted a garden every year, and his mother taught him to work 100% in everything he did.

“Everything we were taught,” he said. “I reflect back — and I wouldn’t want to grow up anywhere else.”

Divided only by railroad tracks, the close-knit communities of Goat Hill and Smelter Hill in southeastern Pueblo were settled at the turn of the century by Italian and Mexican immigrants working at the Pueblo Smelter, where the Mission Foods on Old Smelter Road sits today.

Mastrini’s grandfather Salvo, an Italian immigrant, worked at the smelter and rented a company store that both of Mastrini’s parents worked at until it burned down.

“The company store burned down and what was left of it became our family home after that,” Mastrini said. “When it burned down, they lost everything but their pride.”

The youngest of nine children, Mastrini cultivated lifelong friendships on Goat Hill. He has fond memories of Fourth of July celebrations and roasting potatoes at community bonfires. Depending on the season, the pavement on Ash Street was either a football field or a hill for sledding.

Baseball games called for Mastrini and the other neighborhood kids to be both players and groundskeepers.

“We’d have all the neighborhood kids come and it would be full of weeds,” he said. “We would cut all the weeds down, and we were going to have a game against the Grove.”

After the weeds were cut, Mastrini would go to Josie Langoni, known as the mother of the neighborhood, to get a bag of flour to line the field. Once the field was lined, it was time to play ball.

“There would be the parents watching and the whole neighborhood,” Mastrini said. “It was a big game.”

It was before Wiffle balls, but a bottle cap could get the job done.

“Years ago, they used to make a Pepsi-Cola that had a cork in it,” Mastrini said. “You’d go to the machine and unhook the cap from it.”

Bottle caps were pitched for hours at a time.

“We’d pitch them because they didn’t have Wiffle balls,” Mastrini said. “We would pitch them for hours. We could curve them. We could make them drop.”

Mastrini was usually the pitcher.

“I never got to bat because I was the guy who went to pick them up all around the stores and come back with a big sack of bottle caps,” he said.

As a young, avid baseball fan, it also didn’t hurt that Runyon Field was practically in Mastrini’s backyard.

“The love of my life was when the lights would come on,” Mastrini said. “We could see them from my home. Runyon Field was right behind our home.”

As soon as the lights came on at Runyon, Mastrini and the other neighborhood kids rushed to sit atop empty railroad cars to watch the Pueblo Dodgers, the Class A minor league baseball affiliate of the Brooklyn Dodgers that fielded local heroes like Lacey Curry and future American League RBI leader Jim Gentile.

“I love Runyon today because of that,” Mastrini said. “It’s my roots. To sit on them trains and watch those guys, they were our heroes.”

“When you came home, it was total love,” Mastrini said. “Back then, when my friends were with me and they came into my home and were eating, they said they were part of the family. My mother would correct you if you did something wrong... It was like one family.”

The neighborhood that Mastrini knew has changed. Many residents of Smelter Hill and Goat Hill have relocated to other parts of the city. However, the memories and friendships made in the neighborhood remain. In 2002, former residents of Goat and Smelter Hill came together for a reunion. About 600 people showed up.

“I have guys my age coming to see me today,” Mastrini said. “They’re my lifetime friends.”

