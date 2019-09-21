First United Methodist Church began serving the Pueblo community 13 years before Colorado became a state.

Pueblo and Southern Colorado truly were the Old West in that era. Frontiersman Kit Carson already was legendary, but it would be another decade or so before gunslinger Doc Holiday used Pueblo as a hideout and Bat Masterson would rustle up a game of poker on Union Avenue.

The church was founded in 1863, moved into its first building in 1869 at Seventh and Main streets, then built and then some years later moved into its current location at 310 W. 11th St.

Affiliated with the international Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church embraces the church's motto: "Open hearts, open minds, open doors."

The church is led by the Rev. Hugo Venegas, head pastor; and Rose Vest and Wil Meiklejohn, lay ministers.

The Sunday service is at 9:30 a.m. The summer break for the children's and youth group is coming to an end, and adult classes are on Wednesday nights, September-May.

For more information about the church, call (719) 544-1917.

shenson@chieftain.com

Twitter: @SteveHensonME