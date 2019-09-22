La Junta High School's Chance Oquist's tie for first place led the Tigers boys golf team to the championship at the Rocky Ford Invitational Saturday at the Rocky Ford Country Club.

Oquist shot an 87, which tied him with Swallows Charter Academy's Keaton Murphy.

The Tigers had a team score of 275. Other La Junta golfers included Nate Paolucci, who was fourth with an 89; Justin Paolucci and Ethan Jacob, who both tied for 17th with a 99' Keegan Russell, who tied for 21st with a 102; and Cooper Jones, who was 31st with a 113.

Swallows was second with 277, and Burlington and Rye tied for third with 280.

Rocky Ford was fifth with 303. The Meloneers were led by Josh Johnson, who was third with an 88. Other Rocky golfers were Jeremy Johnson, who tied for 15th with a 98; and Jacob Efird, who was 33rd with a 117.

Fowler took sixth place with 305. Dalton Mason was the Grizzlies' top golfer as he tied for 19th with a 101. Also golfing for Fowler were Liam Griffy and Blake Buchner, who both tied for 21st with a 102; Steven Hildreth, who was 25th with a 103; Jake Manchego, who was 34th with a 120; and Aaron Hildreth, who was 36th with a 126.

All three schools will conclude the regular season at the Rye Invitational Friday at Hollydot Golf Course.

Rocky Ford Invitational

Rocky Ford Country Club

Par 70

Team scores

La Junta 275, Swallows 277, Burlington 280, Rye 280, Rocky Ford 303, Fowler 305, Cheyenne Wells 308, Alamosa 347, Lamar 385, Pueblo County 391.

Individual scores

Oquist (LJ); 87

Murphy (S); 87

Jo. Johnson (RF); 88

N. Paolucci (LJ); 89

Tracy (B); 90

Donlon (Rye); 90

Pelton (CW); 93

Buford (Rye); 93

Schaal (CW); 94

Compton (S) 94

Roths (B); 96

Roberts (S); 96

Liddell (A); 96

Marquez (Rye); 97

Ellis (B); 98

Je. Johnson (RF); 98

J. Paolucci (LJ); 99

Jacob (LJ); 99

Werner (S); 101

Mason (F); 101

Russell (LJ); 102

Griffy (F); 102

Buchner (F); 102

Talbert (S); 102

S. Hildreth (F); 103

Ziegler (CW); 106

Roy (Rye); 107

Flint (Lamar); 109

Noe (CW); 109

Ryser (CW); 109

Jones (LJ); 113

Skinner (A); 116

Efird (RF); 117

Manchego (F); 120

Trask (PC); 124

A. Hildreth (F); 126

Coulter (PC); 129

Riccatone (A); 135

Marana (Lamar); 136

Castillo (PC); 138

Ramsay (Lamar); 140

Harvey (Lamar); 140

Johnson (A); WD